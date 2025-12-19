Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
19.12.25 | 07:30
5,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5506,05010:08
Dow Jones News
19.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
240 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      25,013 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      500.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      492.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      496.7635p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,143,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,903,330.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,013

Volume weighted average price (pence): 496.7635

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
75                497.20     08:10:58          00030419202TRDU0      XLON 
 
376               497.20     08:10:58          00030419203TRDU0      XLON 
 
311               496.00     08:15:48          00030419236TRDU0      XLON 
 
138               496.00     08:15:48          00030419237TRDU0      XLON 
 
46                496.00     08:15:48          00030419238TRDU0      XLON 
 
609               496.00     08:15:54          00030419239TRDU0      XLON 
 
348               497.40     08:30:36          00030419309TRDU0      XLON 
 
592               497.40     08:35:09          00030419343TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                496.60     08:42:58          00030419357TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                496.40     08:43:08          00030419358TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               496.40     08:43:19          00030419359TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               496.40     08:49:57          00030419374TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               496.40     08:56:58          00030419386TRDU0      XLON 
 
962               493.80     09:00:13          00030419394TRDU0      XLON 
 
382               493.80     09:00:13          00030419395TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               492.80     09:05:45          00030419414TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,773              496.40     09:43:14          00030419477TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               496.80     09:48:20          00030419489TRDU0      XLON 
 
476               496.40     09:54:47          00030419498TRDU0      XLON 
 
113               496.40     09:54:47          00030419499TRDU0      XLON 
 
324               495.20     09:55:56          00030419504TRDU0      XLON 
 
288               495.20     09:55:56          00030419505TRDU0      XLON 
 
902               495.20     09:55:56          00030419506TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                496.60     10:22:28          00030419547TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                496.60     10:22:28          00030419548TRDU0      XLON 
 
27                496.60     10:22:28          00030419549TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                496.60     10:22:28          00030419550TRDU0      XLON 
 
504               496.60     10:22:28          00030419551TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               496.00     10:30:08          00030419558TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               495.20     10:31:39          00030419559TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               494.80     10:31:39          00030419560TRDU0      XLON 
 
165               496.20     10:59:42          00030419656TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               496.20     10:59:42          00030419657TRDU0      XLON 
 
422               496.20     10:59:42          00030419658TRDU0      XLON 
 
364               496.00     10:59:42          00030419659TRDU0      XLON 
 
160               496.00     10:59:42          00030419660TRDU0      XLON 
 
132               495.60     10:59:42          00030419661TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                495.60     10:59:42          00030419662TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                495.60     10:59:42          00030419663TRDU0      XLON 
 
621               496.60     11:18:15          00030419721TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,075              498.60     11:26:50          00030419777TRDU0      XLON 
 
608               497.60     11:37:15          00030419822TRDU0      XLON 
 
736               498.80     11:50:24          00030419885TRDU0      XLON 
 
79                498.20     11:50:24          00030419886TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               498.20     11:50:24          00030419887TRDU0      XLON 
 
45                498.20     11:50:24          00030419888TRDU0      XLON 
 
320               498.20     11:50:24          00030419889TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               496.20     12:06:49          00030420036TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               495.60     12:06:50          00030420037TRDU0      XLON 
 
623               494.20     12:19:22          00030420162TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               499.60     12:38:02          00030420273TRDU0      XLON 
 
113               499.60     12:38:02          00030420274TRDU0      XLON 
 
622               499.20     12:42:07          00030420286TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               498.80     12:52:26          00030420304TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               498.80     13:02:04          00030420333TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               498.80     13:09:22          00030420350TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               498.80     13:16:07          00030420359TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               498.60     13:17:35          00030420361TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               498.40     13:17:35          00030420362TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               500.00     13:48:02          00030420478TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 412067 
EQS News ID:  2248718 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2248718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
