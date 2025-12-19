Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 19-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 25,013 Ordinary shares purchased: 500.00p Highest price paid per share: 492.80p Lowest price paid per share: 496.7635p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,143,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,903,330.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,013

Volume weighted average price (pence): 496.7635

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 75 497.20 08:10:58 00030419202TRDU0 XLON 376 497.20 08:10:58 00030419203TRDU0 XLON 311 496.00 08:15:48 00030419236TRDU0 XLON 138 496.00 08:15:48 00030419237TRDU0 XLON 46 496.00 08:15:48 00030419238TRDU0 XLON 609 496.00 08:15:54 00030419239TRDU0 XLON 348 497.40 08:30:36 00030419309TRDU0 XLON 592 497.40 08:35:09 00030419343TRDU0 XLON 10 496.60 08:42:58 00030419357TRDU0 XLON 10 496.40 08:43:08 00030419358TRDU0 XLON 526 496.40 08:43:19 00030419359TRDU0 XLON 568 496.40 08:49:57 00030419374TRDU0 XLON 516 496.40 08:56:58 00030419386TRDU0 XLON 962 493.80 09:00:13 00030419394TRDU0 XLON 382 493.80 09:00:13 00030419395TRDU0 XLON 573 492.80 09:05:45 00030419414TRDU0 XLON 1,773 496.40 09:43:14 00030419477TRDU0 XLON 514 496.80 09:48:20 00030419489TRDU0 XLON 476 496.40 09:54:47 00030419498TRDU0 XLON 113 496.40 09:54:47 00030419499TRDU0 XLON 324 495.20 09:55:56 00030419504TRDU0 XLON 288 495.20 09:55:56 00030419505TRDU0 XLON 902 495.20 09:55:56 00030419506TRDU0 XLON 15 496.60 10:22:28 00030419547TRDU0 XLON 24 496.60 10:22:28 00030419548TRDU0 XLON 27 496.60 10:22:28 00030419549TRDU0 XLON 9 496.60 10:22:28 00030419550TRDU0 XLON 504 496.60 10:22:28 00030419551TRDU0 XLON 565 496.00 10:30:08 00030419558TRDU0 XLON 550 495.20 10:31:39 00030419559TRDU0 XLON 551 494.80 10:31:39 00030419560TRDU0 XLON 165 496.20 10:59:42 00030419656TRDU0 XLON 519 496.20 10:59:42 00030419657TRDU0 XLON 422 496.20 10:59:42 00030419658TRDU0 XLON 364 496.00 10:59:42 00030419659TRDU0 XLON 160 496.00 10:59:42 00030419660TRDU0 XLON 132 495.60 10:59:42 00030419661TRDU0 XLON 10 495.60 10:59:42 00030419662TRDU0 XLON 5 495.60 10:59:42 00030419663TRDU0 XLON 621 496.60 11:18:15 00030419721TRDU0 XLON 1,075 498.60 11:26:50 00030419777TRDU0 XLON 608 497.60 11:37:15 00030419822TRDU0 XLON 736 498.80 11:50:24 00030419885TRDU0 XLON 79 498.20 11:50:24 00030419886TRDU0 XLON 102 498.20 11:50:24 00030419887TRDU0 XLON 45 498.20 11:50:24 00030419888TRDU0 XLON 320 498.20 11:50:24 00030419889TRDU0 XLON 586 496.20 12:06:49 00030420036TRDU0 XLON 542 495.60 12:06:50 00030420037TRDU0 XLON 623 494.20 12:19:22 00030420162TRDU0 XLON 500 499.60 12:38:02 00030420273TRDU0 XLON 113 499.60 12:38:02 00030420274TRDU0 XLON 622 499.20 12:42:07 00030420286TRDU0 XLON 576 498.80 12:52:26 00030420304TRDU0 XLON 601 498.80 13:02:04 00030420333TRDU0 XLON 534 498.80 13:09:22 00030420350TRDU0 XLON 599 498.80 13:16:07 00030420359TRDU0 XLON 553 498.60 13:17:35 00030420361TRDU0 XLON 599 498.40 13:17:35 00030420362TRDU0 XLON 525 500.00 13:48:02 00030420478TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

