Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 495.00p Highest price paid per share: 489.40p Lowest price paid per share: 492.5289p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,239,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,753,330.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 492.5289

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 537 492.80 08:13:41 00030424518TRDU0 XLON 576 492.80 08:19:42 00030424528TRDU0 XLON 527 492.80 08:26:54 00030424537TRDU0 XLON 134 492.40 08:33:42 00030424547TRDU0 XLON 308 492.40 08:33:42 00030424546TRDU0 XLON 22 492.40 08:33:42 00030424545TRDU0 XLON 634 491.00 08:37:32 00030424551TRDU0 XLON 615 491.00 08:37:32 00030424550TRDU0 XLON 15 491.20 09:05:19 00030424597TRDU0 XLON 15 491.20 09:05:19 00030424596TRDU0 XLON 192 491.00 09:23:56 00030424619TRDU0 XLON 972 491.00 09:23:56 00030424618TRDU0 XLON 192 491.20 09:23:56 00030424617TRDU0 XLON 1,269 491.20 09:23:56 00030424616TRDU0 XLON 15 491.20 09:23:56 00030424615TRDU0 XLON 3 491.20 09:23:56 00030424614TRDU0 XLON 15 491.20 09:23:56 00030424613TRDU0 XLON 1,251 491.20 09:23:56 00030424612TRDU0 XLON 520 492.60 09:42:57 00030424634TRDU0 XLON 1,103 492.00 09:45:31 00030424636TRDU0 XLON 39 494.80 10:10:10 00030424671TRDU0 XLON 130 494.80 10:10:10 00030424670TRDU0 XLON 627 494.80 10:10:11 00030424672TRDU0 XLON 527 495.00 10:13:46 00030424677TRDU0 XLON 553 494.40 10:18:36 00030424684TRDU0 XLON 557 494.20 10:23:24 00030424689TRDU0 XLON 624 494.00 10:35:40 00030424696TRDU0 XLON 208 495.00 10:44:09 00030424717TRDU0 XLON 622 494.20 10:44:40 00030424719TRDU0 XLON 976 494.60 10:44:40 00030424718TRDU0 XLON 591 494.00 11:09:54 00030424750TRDU0 XLON 1,021 493.00 11:14:16 00030424753TRDU0 XLON 737 492.80 11:33:35 00030424783TRDU0 XLON 340 492.80 11:33:35 00030424784TRDU0 XLON 1,025 492.80 11:49:01 00030424802TRDU0 XLON 585 492.60 11:49:01 00030424803TRDU0 XLON 629 492.20 12:14:13 00030424830TRDU0 XLON 291 493.80 12:23:37 00030424834TRDU0 XLON 547 493.80 12:24:15 00030424839TRDU0 XLON 548 492.60 12:25:25 00030424842TRDU0 XLON 621 492.60 12:42:21 00030424852TRDU0 XLON 565 492.80 12:51:32 00030424869TRDU0 XLON 630 492.80 12:58:08 00030424875TRDU0 XLON 1,062 492.20 12:58:41 00030424876TRDU0 XLON 551 491.60 13:18:24 00030424939TRDU0 XLON 1,159 491.80 13:18:24 00030424938TRDU0 XLON 600 490.00 13:26:24 00030425002TRDU0 XLON 1,091 490.80 13:39:40 00030425052TRDU0 XLON 530 490.00 13:43:48 00030425073TRDU0 XLON 51 489.80 13:59:04 00030425102TRDU0 XLON 65 489.80 13:59:04 00030425101TRDU0 XLON 578 489.40 14:00:18 00030425104TRDU0 XLON 18 490.20 14:06:28 00030425120TRDU0 XLON 607 490.20 14:06:28 00030425121TRDU0 XLON 306 490.20 14:12:38 00030425171TRDU0 XLON 78 490.20 14:12:38 00030425170TRDU0 XLON 499 490.20 14:16:15 00030425182TRDU0 XLON 79 490.20 14:16:15 00030425181TRDU0 XLON 533 490.80 14:22:06 00030425213TRDU0 XLON 561 492.20 14:29:14 00030425240TRDU0 XLON 583 492.60 14:31:59 00030425255TRDU0 XLON 29 492.80 14:36:09 00030425258TRDU0 XLON 218 492.80 14:36:09 00030425257TRDU0 XLON 625 492.80 14:37:46 00030425271TRDU0 XLON 604 492.80 14:41:09 00030425281TRDU0 XLON 532 492.80 14:44:52 00030425300TRDU0 XLON 1,666 492.20 14:45:42 00030425315TRDU0 XLON 427 491.20 14:59:04 00030425373TRDU0 XLON 146 491.20 14:59:04 00030425372TRDU0 XLON 175 491.20 14:59:04 00030425371TRDU0 XLON 1,008 491.20 14:59:04 00030425370TRDU0 XLON 538 490.20 15:02:50 00030425390TRDU0 XLON 1,625 491.80 15:13:30 00030425427TRDU0 XLON 29 494.20 15:26:58 00030425557TRDU0 XLON 555 494.20 15:27:11 00030425558TRDU0 XLON 1,458 493.40 15:27:58 00030425559TRDU0 XLON 1,220 492.60 15:37:44 00030425635TRDU0 XLON 46 494.20 16:03:38 00030425709TRDU0 XLON 1,188 494.20 16:03:38 00030425708TRDU0 XLON 2,026 494.20 16:03:38 00030425710TRDU0 XLON 561 493.80 16:07:34 00030425727TRDU0 XLON 19 493.80 16:07:34 00030425726TRDU0 XLON 645 493.80 16:15:25 00030425754TRDU0 XLON 533 493.80 16:15:25 00030425753TRDU0 XLON 536 493.80 16:15:25 00030425752TRDU0 XLON 389 493.60 16:15:36 00030425758TRDU0 XLON 132 493.60 16:15:36 00030425759TRDU0 XLON 583 493.40 16:20:57 00030425775TRDU0 XLON 226 493.20 16:24:10 00030425787TRDU0 XLON 303 493.20 16:24:11 00030425789TRDU0 XLON 19 493.20 16:24:11 00030425788TRDU0 XLON 416 493.20 16:25:10 00030425791TRDU0 XLON 25 493.20 16:26:29 00030425797TRDU0 XLON 639 493.20 16:26:29 00030425796TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

