WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 15:31
5,400 Euro
+4,85 % +0,250
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,80019:45
Dow Jones News
04.12.2025 18:15 Uhr
293 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
04-Dec-2025 / 16:40 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
Issuer Name 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Wilmington 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
USA 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
03-Dec-2025 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
04-Dec-2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  6.990000        0.190000            7.180000    12684380 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      9.210000        0.700000            9.910000      
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50                    12337589                    6.990000 
 
Sub Total 8.A       12337589                     6.990000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
 
Securities Lending                    346791                       0.190000 
 
Sub Total 8.B1                     346791                       0.190000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate              % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled  equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                               threshold             threshold 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Saturn 
Inc. (Chain  Subco, LLC                                        
1) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc.                                           
1) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc.                                           
1) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc.                                     
1) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International                                      
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International                                      
1)      Holdings L.P. 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC                                           
1) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP                                            
1) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco                                      
1)      Limited 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited                                   
1) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited                                         
1) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited                                      
1) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Investment 
Inc. (Chain  Management (UK)                                     
1)      Limited 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Saturn 
Inc. (Chain  Subco, LLC                                        
2) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc.                                           
2) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc.                                           
2) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc.                                     
2) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC                                           
2) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC                                           
2) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc.                                      
2) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Institutional Trust                                   
2)      Company, National 
       Association 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Saturn 
Inc. (Chain  Subco, LLC                                        
3) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc.                                           
3) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc.                                           
3) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc.                                     
3) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC                                           
3) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC                                           
3) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc.                                      
3) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors                                         
3) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Saturn 
Inc. (Chain  Subco, LLC                                        
4) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc.                                           
4) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc.                                           
4) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc.                                     
4) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International                                      
4)      Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings ULC                                       
4) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management Canada                                    
4)      Limited 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Saturn 
Inc. (Chain  Subco, LLC                                        
5) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance,
Inc. (Chain  Inc.                                           
5) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc.                                           
5) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc.                                     
5) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International                                      
5)      Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International                                      
5)      Holdings L.P. 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC                                           
5) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP                                            
5) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco                                      
5)      Limited 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited                                   
5) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited                                         
5) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited                                      
5) 
 
 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors 
Inc. (Chain  (UK) Limited                                       
5)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

4th December 2025

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 410407 
EQS News ID:  2240710 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240710&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
