

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a construction and development company, said on Thursday that it has signed a contract with a repeat client to build a new data center in the United States, in a deal worth $263 million, or about SEK 2.6 billion.



The project covers construction of the data center building, including the shell and internal fit-out for technical areas, support spaces, and office functions.



Work is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.



Skanska noted that the contract will be included in the company's US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.



