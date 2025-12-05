Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05
05 December 2025
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback extension programme announced on 30 July 2025 (the Extended Programme), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 17 3 / 11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through Jefferies International Limited:
Date of purchase:
4 December 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
1,027
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
666.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
666.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share
(pence per share)
672.29p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 173,973,819 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of this Extended Programme, the Company has purchased a total of 3,337,612 Ordinary Shares. In addition to the 14,145,768 Ordinary Shares purchased under the Share Buyback Programme between March 2024 and July 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 17,483,380 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 9.6.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
166
666
04/12/2025 08:14:58
00502595925TRLO1.1.1
XLON
73
666
04/12/2025 09:49:30
00502620587TRLO1.1.1
XLON
12
666
04/12/2025 09:49:30
00502620588TRLO1.1.1
XLON
91
666
04/12/2025 09:49:31
00502620589TRLO1.1.1
XLON
139
666
04/12/2025 09:49:31
00502620591TRLO1.1.1
XLON
182
666
04/12/2025 09:49:31
00502620592TRLO1.1.1
XLON
352
666
04/12/2025 09:49:31
00502620590TRLO1.1.1
XLON
12
666
04/12/2025 09:49:31
00502620593TRLO1.1.1
XLON