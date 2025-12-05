Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 05-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 477.20p Highest price paid per share: 464.00p Lowest price paid per share: 471.3311p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,668,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,378,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 471.3311

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 552 468.60 08:10:55 00030379462TRDU0 XLON 1,200 468.40 08:10:55 00030379463TRDU0 XLON 1,127 471.80 08:42:25 00030379561TRDU0 XLON 44 471.80 08:42:25 00030379562TRDU0 XLON 1,081 472.60 08:44:05 00030379563TRDU0 XLON 516 471.00 08:59:06 00030379668TRDU0 XLON 549 469.20 09:05:16 00030379785TRDU0 XLON 513 468.20 09:05:40 00030379793TRDU0 XLON 548 467.80 09:05:40 00030379795TRDU0 XLON 13 467.00 09:15:37 00030379861TRDU0 XLON 525 467.00 09:15:37 00030379862TRDU0 XLON 630 468.00 09:32:22 00030379959TRDU0 XLON 693 467.80 09:32:22 00030379960TRDU0 XLON 577 467.80 09:52:40 00030380025TRDU0 XLON 514 467.80 09:52:40 00030380026TRDU0 XLON 215 467.40 09:52:40 00030380027TRDU0 XLON 59 467.40 09:52:40 00030380028TRDU0 XLON 338 467.40 09:52:40 00030380029TRDU0 XLON 587 466.80 10:01:48 00030380099TRDU0 XLON 507 466.40 10:20:34 00030380142TRDU0 XLON 525 465.80 10:29:56 00030380154TRDU0 XLON 507 465.60 10:29:56 00030380155TRDU0 XLON 19 465.60 10:29:58 00030380156TRDU0 XLON 517 465.40 10:29:58 00030380157TRDU0 XLON 173 468.40 10:42:21 00030380216TRDU0 XLON 250 468.40 10:42:21 00030380217TRDU0 XLON 693 468.40 10:42:21 00030380218TRDU0 XLON 561 469.80 11:04:55 00030380368TRDU0 XLON 782 469.20 11:12:33 00030380390TRDU0 XLON 446 469.20 11:12:33 00030380391TRDU0 XLON 465 467.00 11:28:49 00030380402TRDU0 XLON 99 467.00 11:28:49 00030380403TRDU0 XLON 401 467.00 11:28:49 00030380404TRDU0 XLON 181 467.00 11:28:49 00030380405TRDU0 XLON 546 465.40 11:45:36 00030380446TRDU0 XLON 524 465.60 11:45:36 00030380447TRDU0 XLON 476 465.00 12:04:38 00030380476TRDU0 XLON 527 465.00 12:04:38 00030380477TRDU0 XLON 51 465.00 12:04:38 00030380478TRDU0 XLON 69 464.80 12:04:38 00030380479TRDU0 XLON 123 466.00 12:09:26 00030380482TRDU0 XLON 7 466.00 12:09:26 00030380483TRDU0 XLON 443 466.00 12:09:26 00030380484TRDU0 XLON 255 464.00 12:17:53 00030380499TRDU0 XLON 302 464.00 12:17:53 00030380500TRDU0 XLON 518 466.00 12:37:38 00030380588TRDU0 XLON 572 467.00 12:48:43 00030380603TRDU0 XLON 397 466.40 12:50:40 00030380604TRDU0 XLON 134 466.40 12:50:40 00030380605TRDU0 XLON 397 466.40 12:50:40 00030380606TRDU0 XLON 517 468.00 13:04:01 00030380638TRDU0 XLON 819 467.60 13:05:28 00030380642TRDU0 XLON 232 467.60 13:05:28 00030380643TRDU0 XLON 526 472.80 13:25:19 00030380670TRDU0 XLON 519 472.00 13:25:30 00030380671TRDU0 XLON 9 472.40 13:35:11 00030380704TRDU0 XLON 528 473.20 13:35:56 00030380709TRDU0 XLON 503 473.20 13:43:34 00030380731TRDU0 XLON 503 473.20 13:43:34 00030380732TRDU0 XLON 503 472.80 13:43:34 00030380733TRDU0 XLON 521 472.80 13:54:00 00030380764TRDU0 XLON 960 472.20 13:59:00 00030380773TRDU0 XLON 614 472.20 13:59:00 00030380774TRDU0 XLON 558 472.60 14:11:13 00030380827TRDU0 XLON 328 473.20 14:22:02 00030380873TRDU0 XLON 270 473.20 14:22:02 00030380874TRDU0 XLON 516 473.00 14:22:02 00030380875TRDU0 XLON 594 473.20 14:22:02 00030380876TRDU0 XLON 584 473.00 14:22:02 00030380877TRDU0 XLON 15 473.40 14:39:41 00030380920TRDU0 XLON 183 473.40 14:39:41 00030380921TRDU0 XLON 576 473.40 14:40:32 00030380923TRDU0 XLON 552 473.00 14:40:33 00030380924TRDU0 XLON 1,079 472.80 14:40:33 00030380925TRDU0 XLON 552 474.60 14:51:40 00030380960TRDU0 XLON 568 474.40 14:51:40 00030380961TRDU0 XLON 662 473.60 14:56:44 00030381023TRDU0 XLON 308 473.40 14:56:44 00030381024TRDU0 XLON 254 473.40 14:56:44 00030381026TRDU0 XLON 587 473.20 15:07:40 00030381112TRDU0 XLON 140 473.60 15:17:54 00030381230TRDU0 XLON 279 473.60 15:17:54 00030381231TRDU0 XLON 91 473.60 15:17:54 00030381232TRDU0 XLON 326 473.60 15:17:54 00030381233TRDU0 XLON 414 473.60 15:17:54 00030381234TRDU0 XLON 298 473.60 15:17:54 00030381235TRDU0 XLON 49 473.80 15:25:07 00030381333TRDU0 XLON 519 473.80 15:25:07 00030381334TRDU0 XLON 311 473.80 15:25:07 00030381335TRDU0 XLON 206 473.80 15:25:07 00030381336TRDU0 XLON 508 473.60 15:25:10 00030381337TRDU0 XLON 1,126 476.20 15:44:53 00030381621TRDU0 XLON 559 476.40 15:47:13 00030381644TRDU0 XLON 504 476.40 15:47:13 00030381645TRDU0 XLON 413 476.40 15:50:34 00030381709TRDU0 XLON 338 476.40 15:50:34 00030381710TRDU0 XLON 752 476.80 15:55:00 00030381829TRDU0 XLON 439 476.60 16:00:33 00030381929TRDU0 XLON 538 476.60 16:01:55 00030381941TRDU0 XLON 102 476.60 16:01:55 00030381942TRDU0 XLON 626 475.80 16:05:20 00030381973TRDU0 XLON 607 475.80 16:05:20 00030381974TRDU0 XLON 102 476.40 16:13:49 00030382126TRDU0 XLON 9 476.40 16:13:49 00030382127TRDU0 XLON 467 476.40 16:13:49 00030382128TRDU0 XLON 289 477.00 16:19:39 00030382210TRDU0 XLON 215 477.00 16:19:39 00030382211TRDU0 XLON 127 476.60 16:19:52 00030382212TRDU0 XLON 12 476.60 16:19:52 00030382213TRDU0 XLON 1,820 476.60 16:19:52 00030382214TRDU0 XLON 214 476.60 16:19:52 00030382215TRDU0 XLON 314 477.20 16:28:14 00030382276TRDU0 XLON 314 477.20 16:28:14 00030382277TRDU0 XLON 91 477.20 16:28:14 00030382278TRDU0 XLON 193 477.00 16:28:52 00030382280TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 410411 EQS News ID: 2240732 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240732&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)