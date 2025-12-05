Summa Defence Oyj: Summa Defence Plc enters the implementation phase of its strategy

Summa Defence Plc

In September 2025, Summa Defence Plc announced an updated strategy, in which the company announced that it will focus on three business areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company has now updated the structure of the company's management to support the implementation of the strategy as of 1 January 2026.

Rear Admiral (ret.) Juha Vauhkonen will return to Summa Defence Plc as Director, Strategy for the company. Engineer Leo Vanhatalo has been appointed Director, Sales and Marketing for the company.

Juha Vauhkonen's task will be to develop Summa Defence Plc's business portfolio in line with the company's long-term goals and to seek growth opportunities especially in the critical infrastructure and the defence sector. He will also be responsible for the Group's safety and security.

Leo Vanhatalo's task will be seeking organic growth and supporting the sales and marketing of the business areas. Mr. Vanhatalo will also be responsible for the company's marketing communications. He has worked at Summa Defence Plc since August 2025 and before that had a long career in the defence industry.

