Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 08-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 497.00p Highest price paid per share: 479.20p Lowest price paid per share: 487.7080p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,718,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,328,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 487.7080

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 554 479.60 08:10:18 00030382533TRDU0 XLON 1,140 479.20 08:16:13 00030382551TRDU0 XLON 210 479.20 08:16:13 00030382552TRDU0 XLON 23 481.00 08:33:46 00030382695TRDU0 XLON 124 481.00 08:33:46 00030382696TRDU0 XLON 310 481.00 08:33:47 00030382697TRDU0 XLON 137 481.00 08:33:47 00030382698TRDU0 XLON 16 483.40 08:49:20 00030382840TRDU0 XLON 514 483.40 08:49:20 00030382841TRDU0 XLON 1,032 483.40 08:49:20 00030382842TRDU0 XLON 520 483.40 08:49:20 00030382843TRDU0 XLON 557 480.40 08:59:17 00030382887TRDU0 XLON 525 480.20 08:59:17 00030382888TRDU0 XLON 507 481.80 09:16:41 00030382944TRDU0 XLON 31 481.80 09:16:41 00030382945TRDU0 XLON 592 485.40 09:32:50 00030383040TRDU0 XLON 240 483.80 09:32:50 00030383041TRDU0 XLON 27 483.80 09:32:50 00030383042TRDU0 XLON 53 483.80 09:32:50 00030383043TRDU0 XLON 253 483.80 09:32:50 00030383044TRDU0 XLON 1 483.80 09:32:50 00030383045TRDU0 XLON 1,115 483.40 09:40:06 00030383095TRDU0 XLON 571 483.20 09:40:06 00030383096TRDU0 XLON 606 483.60 10:03:17 00030383169TRDU0 XLON 319 483.60 10:03:17 00030383170TRDU0 XLON 191 483.60 10:03:17 00030383171TRDU0 XLON 529 483.40 10:03:17 00030383172TRDU0 XLON 75 482.60 10:22:14 00030383253TRDU0 XLON 563 483.60 10:25:28 00030383281TRDU0 XLON 508 483.20 10:25:28 00030383282TRDU0 XLON 52 483.00 10:25:28 00030383283TRDU0 XLON 12 483.00 10:25:28 00030383284TRDU0 XLON 61 483.00 10:25:28 00030383285TRDU0 XLON 119 483.00 10:25:28 00030383286TRDU0 XLON 524 484.60 10:44:08 00030383381TRDU0 XLON 121 484.20 10:44:09 00030383382TRDU0 XLON 1,006 484.60 10:51:39 00030383399TRDU0 XLON 577 485.20 11:07:27 00030383449TRDU0 XLON 3 485.20 11:07:27 00030383450TRDU0 XLON 180 485.60 11:15:57 00030383507TRDU0 XLON 129 485.60 11:15:57 00030383508TRDU0 XLON 200 484.60 11:15:57 00030383509TRDU0 XLON 148 484.60 11:15:57 00030383510TRDU0 XLON 594 484.00 11:25:53 00030383576TRDU0 XLON 500 487.60 11:34:44 00030383590TRDU0 XLON 82 487.60 11:34:44 00030383591TRDU0 XLON 520 492.20 11:43:34 00030383619TRDU0 XLON 1,137 491.60 11:44:36 00030383621TRDU0 XLON 131 490.20 11:59:56 00030383711TRDU0 XLON 101 490.20 12:00:00 00030383712TRDU0 XLON 43 490.20 12:00:00 00030383713TRDU0 XLON 545 492.60 12:12:48 00030383771TRDU0 XLON 301 492.60 12:18:15 00030383787TRDU0 XLON 195 493.80 12:24:57 00030383887TRDU0 XLON 137 494.00 12:24:57 00030383888TRDU0 XLON 93 494.00 12:24:57 00030383889TRDU0 XLON 785 492.60 12:28:18 00030383894TRDU0 XLON 509 492.20 12:28:18 00030383895TRDU0 XLON 536 494.40 12:51:54 00030383957TRDU0 XLON 616 493.40 12:51:54 00030383958TRDU0 XLON 566 497.00 13:03:20 00030384028TRDU0 XLON 251 496.00 13:07:58 00030384053TRDU0 XLON 1,200 496.00 13:07:58 00030384054TRDU0 XLON 545 494.20 13:20:00 00030384088TRDU0 XLON 538 494.00 13:20:00 00030384089TRDU0 XLON 434 492.40 13:32:22 00030384122TRDU0 XLON 522 492.20 13:32:22 00030384123TRDU0 XLON 114 492.40 13:32:22 00030384124TRDU0 XLON 579 491.80 13:42:55 00030384139TRDU0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

286 491.80 13:42:55 00030384140TRDU0 XLON 29 491.80 13:42:55 00030384141TRDU0 XLON 64 491.80 13:42:55 00030384142TRDU0 XLON 38 491.80 13:42:55 00030384143TRDU0 XLON 116 491.80 13:42:55 00030384144TRDU0 XLON 6 491.80 13:42:55 00030384145TRDU0 XLON 39 491.80 13:42:55 00030384146TRDU0 XLON 616 490.80 13:50:39 00030384297TRDU0 XLON 268 490.20 13:58:29 00030384386TRDU0 XLON 19 490.20 13:58:29 00030384387TRDU0 XLON 324 490.20 13:58:29 00030384388TRDU0 XLON 530 492.40 14:06:37 00030384470TRDU0 XLON 10 492.20 14:06:37 00030384471TRDU0 XLON 504 492.20 14:06:37 00030384472TRDU0 XLON 684 490.20 14:15:41 00030384499TRDU0 XLON 527 491.60 14:23:02 00030384512TRDU0 XLON 514 491.20 14:23:02 00030384513TRDU0 XLON 557 489.40 14:30:49 00030384563TRDU0 XLON 573 489.20 14:30:49 00030384564TRDU0 XLON 585 491.80 14:41:51 00030384587TRDU0 XLON 511 491.40 14:41:51 00030384588TRDU0 XLON 536 491.60 14:51:05 00030384605TRDU0 XLON 180 491.60 14:54:29 00030384626TRDU0 XLON 55 491.60 14:54:29 00030384627TRDU0 XLON 592 491.60 14:56:06 00030384629TRDU0 XLON 165 491.60 15:00:34 00030384641TRDU0 XLON 55 491.60 15:01:25 00030384648TRDU0 XLON 383 491.60 15:01:25 00030384649TRDU0 XLON 901 491.60 15:01:25 00030384650TRDU0 XLON 17 491.60 15:05:39 00030384666TRDU0 XLON 538 491.40 15:05:39 00030384667TRDU0 XLON 516 491.60 15:05:39 00030384668TRDU0 XLON 551 490.20 15:10:39 00030384703TRDU0 XLON 517 486.80 15:13:08 00030384710TRDU0 XLON 177 484.60 15:15:40 00030384725TRDU0 XLON 358 484.60 15:15:50 00030384726TRDU0 XLON 452 484.80 15:24:39 00030384811TRDU0 XLON 412 485.80 15:27:55 00030384819TRDU0 XLON 140 485.80 15:27:55 00030384820TRDU0 XLON 623 486.20 15:30:55 00030384832TRDU0 XLON 548 485.80 15:35:41 00030384978TRDU0 XLON 561 485.60 15:35:41 00030384979TRDU0 XLON 343 483.80 15:49:22 00030385035TRDU0 XLON 179 483.80 15:51:30 00030385051TRDU0 XLON 320 483.80 15:51:30 00030385052TRDU0 XLON 210 483.80 15:55:48 00030385062TRDU0 XLON 149 483.80 15:55:48 00030385063TRDU0 XLON 6 485.00 15:58:24 00030385107TRDU0 XLON 44 485.00 15:58:24 00030385108TRDU0 XLON 534 485.00 15:58:24 00030385109TRDU0 XLON 489 485.60 16:02:16 00030385149TRDU0 XLON 1,119 485.60 16:02:16 00030385150TRDU0 XLON 1,215 487.00 16:07:50 00030385203TRDU0 XLON 581 487.40 16:18:59 00030385312TRDU0 XLON 540 486.60 16:19:00 00030385313TRDU0 XLON 508 486.60 16:19:00 00030385314TRDU0 XLON 506 486.60 16:19:00 00030385315TRDU0 XLON 487 486.60 16:19:00 00030385316TRDU0 XLON 35 486.60 16:19:00 00030385317TRDU0 XLON 525 485.60 16:24:24 00030385350TRDU0 XLON 500 485.60 16:24:24 00030385351TRDU0 XLON 84 485.60 16:24:24 00030385352TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 410556 EQS News ID: 2241352 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2241352&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)