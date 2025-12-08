Bird River Resources Inc.: Bird River Announces DSU and Option Grants

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Bird River Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BDR) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,661,864 deferred share units ("DSUs") to four individuals of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15 per DSU. The DSUs were granted to a director, officer, and two employees of the Company in consideration for services provided by each person for the period until 30th Nov 2025.

The DSUs vest as of the date of grant and each DSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company (the "Share") or in certain circumstances, a cash payment equal to the value of one share of the Company.

In addition, the Company has granted 100,000 stock options (the "Options") of the Company to an arm's length consultant; each Option is exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.16 per Share for period of five years and vest immediately.

The DSUs and Options are being granted and governed by the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan effective October 8, 2025 and approved by the Company's shareholders at the recently held shareholder meeting on November 13, 2025.

About Bird River

Bird River is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based resource company focussed on advancing quality mineral exploration and development properties. The Company currently holds a net royalty smelter interest in a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. Additional information regarding the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Bridgman, CEO & Director

Bird River Resources Inc.

Tel: 1-877-587-0777

Email: jonbirdriver@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Bird River Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/bird-river-announces-dsu-and-option-grants-1115412