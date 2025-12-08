Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Dec-2025 / 17:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 8 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 33,225 Highest price paid per share: 126.00p Lowest price paid per share: 123.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.9694p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,760,685 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,980,891 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,980,891 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.9694p 33,225

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 601 125.40 09:22:29 00364790751TRLO1 XLON 322 124.80 09:22:31 00364790784TRLO1 XLON 307 124.80 09:22:31 00364790785TRLO1 XLON 653 124.60 09:22:37 00364790828TRLO1 XLON 453 125.20 09:32:47 00364798982TRLO1 XLON 2 125.20 09:32:47 00364798983TRLO1 XLON 146 125.20 09:32:47 00364798984TRLO1 XLON 654 125.00 09:33:41 00364799774TRLO1 XLON 654 124.80 11:26:52 00364824359TRLO1 XLON 553 124.80 11:30:26 00364824452TRLO1 XLON 190 124.60 11:37:38 00364824712TRLO1 XLON 396 125.00 11:37:40 00364824714TRLO1 XLON 631 124.60 11:37:40 00364824715TRLO1 XLON 610 125.80 12:25:53 00364825948TRLO1 XLON 669 125.80 12:38:28 00364826220TRLO1 XLON 658 126.00 12:38:29 00364826222TRLO1 XLON 637 125.80 12:38:35 00364826225TRLO1 XLON 609 125.80 12:41:34 00364826309TRLO1 XLON 72 126.00 12:47:01 00364826449TRLO1 XLON 2 126.00 12:47:01 00364826450TRLO1 XLON 102 126.00 12:47:11 00364826454TRLO1 XLON 84 126.00 12:47:48 00364826465TRLO1 XLON 500 126.00 13:43:32 00364827861TRLO1 XLON 109 126.00 13:43:32 00364827862TRLO1 XLON 654 126.00 13:45:05 00364827914TRLO1 XLON 644 125.80 13:55:15 00364828284TRLO1 XLON 19 125.80 13:55:15 00364828285TRLO1 XLON 1310 125.80 13:56:02 00364828295TRLO1 XLON 67 125.60 13:57:00 00364828353TRLO1 XLON 551 125.60 14:14:00 00364828880TRLO1 XLON 67 125.60 14:14:00 00364828881TRLO1 XLON 609 125.20 14:18:32 00364829033TRLO1 XLON 507 125.60 14:32:00 00364830222TRLO1 XLON 1085 125.60 14:32:00 00364830223TRLO1 XLON 47 125.60 14:32:00 00364830224TRLO1 XLON 680 125.60 14:32:00 00364830225TRLO1 XLON 256 125.60 14:45:51 00364831523TRLO1 XLON 616 125.40 14:45:51 00364831524TRLO1 XLON 119 125.60 14:52:14 00364831933TRLO1 XLON 108 125.60 14:52:14 00364831934TRLO1 XLON 160 125.60 14:52:14 00364831935TRLO1 XLON 1631 125.60 14:52:14 00364831936TRLO1 XLON 724 125.60 14:52:14 00364831939TRLO1 XLON 666 125.40 14:52:15 00364831942TRLO1 XLON 667 125.20 14:57:56 00364832426TRLO1 XLON 485 124.80 15:25:23 00364834346TRLO1 XLON 157 124.80 15:25:23 00364834347TRLO1 XLON 641 124.80 15:25:23 00364834348TRLO1 XLON 121 125.00 15:25:23 00364834349TRLO1 XLON 1185 125.00 15:25:23 00364834350TRLO1 XLON 642 124.60 15:25:27 00364834378TRLO1 XLON 27 124.80 15:26:12 00364834427TRLO1 XLON 654 124.60 15:43:23 00364835312TRLO1 XLON 126 124.60 15:43:38 00364835327TRLO1 XLON 345 124.20 15:52:05 00364835765TRLO1 XLON 288 124.20 15:52:05 00364835766TRLO1 XLON 617 124.20 15:52:05 00364835767TRLO1 XLON 283 124.00 16:00:07 00364836407TRLO1 XLON 331 124.00 16:00:07 00364836408TRLO1 XLON 613 124.00 16:00:07 00364836409TRLO1 XLON 613 124.00 16:00:07 00364836410TRLO1 XLON 195 124.20 16:01:08 00364836489TRLO1 XLON 657 124.20 16:01:08 00364836490TRLO1 XLON 1274 123.80 16:01:08 00364836491TRLO1 XLON 636 123.80 16:01:08 00364836492TRLO1 XLON 642 123.60 16:14:31 00364837284TRLO1 XLON 631 123.40 16:19:52 00364837644TRLO1 XLON 630 123.40 16:19:52 00364837645TRLO1 XLON 631 123.40 16:19:52 00364837646TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

