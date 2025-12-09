Bambuser AB: Bambuser Unveils New AI-powered Features for its Shoppable Video Platform

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - Stockholm, 9th December - Bambuser announces the launch of Call Insights and AI Subtitles, two new AI-powered features designed to help brands deliver smarter and more accessible video commerce experiences.

As video commerce continues to surge in popularity, Call Insights marks a significant step forward in delivering AI-powered solutions. Its primary function is to replace manual note-taking during video consultations, enabling staff instead to focus on delivering excellent customer experiences. At the same time, it automatically captures key insights, feedback, next steps, and recommendations for providing a personalized and effective follow-up experience.

The addition of the AI Subtitles feature enables brands to use Bambuser's platform to automate the generation of subtitles in 41 different languages for interactive videos and livestream shows. This empowers brands to expand into new markets, reduce production costs, and offer more inclusive video content across their channels.

"At Bambuser, we're committed to building products that deliver real, measurable value for our customers. We're proud to introduce two new AI-powered features that not only transform how they create customer experiences, but also give them greater freedom and deeper insights to elevate their brands and empower their teams," says Kristina Brjazgunova, VP of Product & Innovation at Bambuser.

Confidence in the new features is underscored by industry research that reveals retail leaders identify "scaling of AI and related digital capabilities" as the greatest single opportunity for 2026 - The State of Fashion 2026 report by The Business of Fashion.

Call Insights:

Customer service agents and teams receive automatic AI-powered transcriptions, post-call action points, and insights following video consultations with customers.

Instant visibility into trends and recurring customer feedback through the Bambuser dashboard.

Access into performance analytics for managers to help highlight coaching opportunities and support smarter decision-making.

AI Subtitles:

Uses AI to generate subtitles for interactive videos hosted on brand websites and digital channels.

Capable of generating subtitles in 41 different languages.

Interface for editing and managing auto-generated captions.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Contact information

Bambuser

press@bambuser.com

Bambuser unveils new AI-powered features for its shoppable video platform

