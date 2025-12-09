Ryde Group: Ryde Expands Driver-Partner Career Pathways Through Facilities and Security Management Upskilling Programme

First cohort of Ryde drivers completes professional training under partnership with Concorde International, opening access to new sectors of work

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore Singapore's homegrown super mobility platform, today announced that the first batch of driver-partners has successfully completed professional upskilling through the Facilities and Security Management Programme conducted in collaboration with Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:CIGL) ("Concorde").

This programme is part of the strategic partnership announced in October 2025, which focuses on creating new cross-sector income opportunities and expanding professional pathways for Ryde's driver community.

This milestone marks a key step in Ryde's ongoing mission to empower driver-partners with diversified income streams and long-term professional growth, beyond the traditional boundaries of ride-hailing and delivery services.

Expanding Opportunities for Ryde's Driver-Partners

Through this programme, Ryde driver-partners have completed formal training and earned certification in facilities and security management. The qualification enables them to take on flexible, on-demand facilities related assignments, ranging from building operations, event support to securities services.



The training was designed specifically for the driver community, combining online modules, practical sessions, and real-world assessments. Certified drivers are now ready to access these new opportunities through Ryde's partner network.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to building a sustainable driver ecosystem," said Mike Liu, Business Development Manager of Ryde. "By opening new sectors of work, we are helping our driver-partners thrive in Singapore's evolving economy and equipping them with future-ready skills."

Delivering on Ryde's '7 Driver Commitments'

The certification programme reinforces Ryde's '7 Driver Commitments', which focus on improving income stability, expanding upskilling opportunities, and providing greater career flexibility. It aligns with Ryde's broader vision to build a driver-centric mobility platform that creates long-term value beyond transport services.

"We see our drivers not just as partners, but as professionals with multiple pathways," Mr. Liu added. "This collaboration helps transform gig work into a broader ecosystem of opportunities that support Singapore's workforce transformation goals."

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.



About Concorde International Group Limited

Concorde International Group Limited (Nasdaq:CIGL) was established in 1997 and has recently transformed into a state-of-the-art technology company. The Company is recognized for its bold and disruptive innovation with its integrated monitoring of properties, assets and building service systems under 24/7 surveillance, ensuring complete security and business efficiency. This is done through a suite of smart security solutions called "I-Guarding Solutions". The first of these solutions is its patented I-Man Facility Sprinter ("IFS") - a revolutionary mobile vehicular platform providing security and facility maintenance services. Having set a new industry standard, Concorde is acknowledged for spearheading change in the recent Industry Transformation Map for the sector. Additionally, its technologically enabled solutions upgrade its workers' salaries, skill-sets and working conditions and redefines the business proposition for the whole industry. For more information, please visit https://concordesecurity.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors . Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ryde Group Ltd specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

