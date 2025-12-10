Anzeige
5,6305,66510:34
Kitron ASA: Kitron receives EUR 55 million defence order

(2025-12-10) Kitron has received an order with a value of EUR 55 million from a customer in the Defence/Aerospace market sector.

"This order is yet another example of the strong demand we have reported in the defence sector, and it confirms our agility and ability to rapidly scale," says Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.

Deliveries are set to take place in 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics and North America tel. +47 91392360
Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, at the time and date stated above in this announcement.


