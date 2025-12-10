

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) on Wednesday reported positive results from the phase III lidERA study of giredestrant in oestrogen receptor (ER)-positive early-stage breast cancer. The adjuvant endocrine therapy reduced the risk of invasive disease recurrence or death by 30% compared with standard-of-care treatment.



At three years, 92.4% of patients receiving giredestrant were alive and free of invasive disease, versus 89.6% in the control group. The drug also achieved a 31% reduction in the risk of distant recurrence.



'The substantial efficacy observed with giredestrant in the lidERA trial underscores its potential to become a new standard-of-care endocrine therapy in ER-positive early-stage breast cancer, where the chance for cure is highest,' said Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.



