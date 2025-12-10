Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
10.12.25 | 15:29
1,330 Euro
-3,62 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3301,62019:31
Dow Jones News
10.12.2025 19:03 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Dec-2025 / 17:29 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

10 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  10 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         29,836 
 
Highest price paid per share:            122.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.00p 
 
                           120.3009p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,815,849 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,925,727 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,925,727 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      120.3009p                        29,836

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
650             121.00          08:15:22         00365229307TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             121.60          08:19:03         00365232259TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              122.60          08:39:14         00365255263TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             121.40          08:39:14         00365255265TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              121.20          08:44:28         00365265662TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             122.00          09:13:29         00365300910TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             122.00          09:13:29         00365300911TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             121.80          09:13:30         00365300919TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             121.60          09:13:31         00365300943TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             121.40          09:15:13         00365302553TRLO1     XLON 
 
343             121.60          09:15:13         00365302557TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             121.40          09:18:15         00365305481TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             121.20          09:28:27         00365314667TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             121.00          09:30:55         00365317175TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             121.00          09:30:55         00365317176TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              121.00          09:46:37         00365338006TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             120.60          09:46:43         00365338082TRLO1     XLON 
 
376             120.80          09:51:12         00365343065TRLO1     XLON 
 
215             121.00          10:05:31         00365351527TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              121.00          10:05:31         00365351528TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             121.00          10:05:31         00365351529TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             120.80          10:05:32         00365351530TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             120.80          10:15:10         00365351836TRLO1     XLON 
 
271             121.20          10:39:17         00365352789TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             121.20          11:01:58         00365353404TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             121.00          12:05:45         00365355779TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             120.60          12:05:45         00365355780TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              120.60          12:06:04         00365355789TRLO1     XLON 
 
284             120.00          12:07:09         00365355841TRLO1     XLON 
 
40              120.60          12:25:32         00365356612TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             120.60          12:32:50         00365356872TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             120.60          12:32:50         00365356873TRLO1     XLON 
 
1284             120.60          12:32:55         00365356877TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             120.60          12:32:55         00365356878TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             120.20          12:32:55         00365356879TRLO1     XLON 
 
368             120.20          13:27:15         00365358415TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             120.20          13:33:06         00365358588TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             119.60          13:56:10         00365359286TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              119.80          13:56:10         00365359287TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             119.80          13:56:10         00365359288TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             119.80          13:56:10         00365359289TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             120.20          14:49:12         00365361701TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             120.00          14:55:12         00365362137TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             119.60          15:00:59         00365363050TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             119.40          15:36:32         00365365105TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             119.40          15:36:32         00365365106TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             119.00          15:36:32         00365365107TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             120.20          15:57:36         00365366160TRLO1     XLON 
 
1325             119.80          15:57:36         00365366161TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             119.60          16:02:34         00365366533TRLO1     XLON 
 
384             119.60          16:05:18         00365366677TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             119.60          16:05:18         00365366678TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             119.60          16:05:18         00365366679TRLO1     XLON 
 
704             119.60          16:05:18         00365366680TRLO1     XLON 
 
3165             119.80          16:11:11         00365367303TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             119.60          16:11:11         00365367304TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             119.40          16:11:12         00365367305TRLO1     XLON 
 
397             119.20          16:17:52         00365368020TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             119.20          16:17:52         00365368021TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             119.20          16:17:52         00365368022TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 410990 
EQS News ID:  2243578 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2025 12:29 ET (17:29 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2243578&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2025 12:29 ET (17:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.