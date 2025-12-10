TRACTIAL: Non-Dilutive 2-For-1 Share Split: One Additional Share Delivered Per Existing Share

TRACTIAL (Euronext Growth Paris - ALTRA), formerly BD Multimedia, announces the implementation of the halving of the par value of its shares (the "par value split").

The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on 26 September 2025 approved the par value split and granted full powers to the Board of Directors to determine its practical terms and conditions.

At its meeting on 9 December 2025, the Board of Directors resolved to implement this par value split and to set its indicative timetable, subject to confirmation by Euronext Paris.





TERMS OF THE PAR VALUE SPLIT

Former par value: €2.00 per share

New par value: €1.00 per share

Split ratio: 2 (2 new shares for 1 existing share)

Number of shares before the transaction: 2,633,668 shares with a par value of €2.00

Number of shares after the transaction: 5,267,336 shares with a par value of €1.00

The Company's share capital remains unchanged at €5,267,336, now divided into 5,267,336 shares with a par value of €1.00 each, all of the same class and fully paid up.

The par value split does not entail any change to the rights attached to the Company's shares (voting rights, financial rights, ranking, etc.).

Each shareholder holding 1 TRACTIAL share prior to the transaction will hold 2 shares thereafter. The number of shares recorded in their account will be doubled, with no impact on the overall value of their holding.





INDICATIVE TIMETABLE

Subject to the publication by Euronext Paris of a market notice confirming this timetable:

The par value split of TRACTIAL shares is expected to become effective at market open on 17 December 2025.

From this date, the Company's shares will be traded on Euronext Growth Paris with their new par value of €1.00, and the total number of shares outstanding will be increased to 5,267,336.

Delivery of the new shares is expected to take place from 18 December 2025.

The "old" shares will remain traded until the trading session preceding the effective date. They will then be automatically replaced in shareholders' accounts by the "new" shares resulting from the par value split, without any cost or action required from shareholders.





ISIN CODE AND TICKER

TRACTIAL shares will continue to be traded on Euronext Growth Paris under the same ticker: ALTRA.

A market notice from Euronext Paris will specify the technical details of the transaction, including the new ISIN code for the listed line.



ABOUT TRACTIAL :



TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).

A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.

In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.

Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.



GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).





