Black Titan Corp: Black Titan Introduces DAT+ and Releases First Pillar Focused on Utility-Driven Digital Asset Participation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Black Titan Corporation (NASDAQ:BTTC) today announced the planned introduction of Digital Asset Treasury Plus (DAT+), a comprehensive strategic framework outlining how the Company may evaluate and potentially engage with digital assets going forward. DAT+ is structured as a multi-layered approach that considers utility, governance, liquidity, operational readiness, earnings alignment, and strategic collaboration.

To provide clarity for shareholders and market participants, Black Titan will release a series of press announcements throughout the day, with each highlighting one of the core pillars of the DAT+ strategy. The Company is commencing this series with the release of Pillar 1: Active Utility Deployment & Cash Flow Potential.

"Digital assets are no longer a single-dimensional asset class," said Czhang Lin, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Black Titan. "DAT+ reflects our intention to evaluate digital assets through a holistic lens - from risk management and utility to liquidity, revenue alignment, and strategic collaboration. Each component is significant, and this series allows us to explain the framework in a clear and structured way."

Pillar 1: Active Utility Deployment & Cash Flow Potential

As the first pillar of the DAT+ strategy, Black Titan introduces a utility-first framework that prioritizes real ecosystem participation and operational relevance when evaluating digital assets.

Under this approach, digital assets must demonstrate practical, functional roles within their native ecosystems, including:

enabling access to network services,

participating in fee-based protocol activity,

supporting on-chain operations such as staking or validation, and

serving as a requirement for specialized product usage.

This utility-driven evaluation reflects a shift away from passive models historically associated with corporate digital asset holdings, emphasizing instead productive participation aligned with real economic activity.

"Utility is the anchor of the DAT+ framework," added Czhang Lin. "We believe digital assets are most valuable when they support real economic functions, and this first pillar defines how we assess that utility in a measurable and operationally relevant way."

Upcoming Releases in the DAT+ Series

Following today's announcement of Pillar 1, Black Titan will release additional pillars covering:

Risk Management & Diversified Allocation Principles

Token Utility Integration & Corporate Earnings Alignment

Strategic Co-Support & Ecosystem Partnerships

Liquidity Standards & Operational Readiness Requirements

Each pillar will provide further detail on how DAT+ may guide future evaluation of digital assets through a balanced, institutional, and innovation-focused approach.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect Black Titan's current expectations regarding strategic initiatives and growth plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including market volatility, regulatory developments, and other factors described in Black Titan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

