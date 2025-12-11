Kitron ASA: Kitron secures EUR 17 million contract for combat vehicle components

(2025-12-11) Kitron has received a contract with an estimated value of EUR 17 million for the production and supply of advanced electronic components used in combat vehicle systems.

Deliveries under the contract are scheduled to start in the second half of 2026, and production will take place at a European Kitron facility.

"We are proud to strengthen our role as a trusted manufacturing partner in the rapidly evolving scale-up of European defence capabilities," says Hans Petter Thomassen, Kitron Vice President Nordics and North America region.

The contract further expands Kitron's growing portfolio within the Defence and Aerospace market sector and solidifies the company's position as a leading supplier to land system platforms.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

