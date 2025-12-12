

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas (BNP.L, BNPQY.PK, BNP.PA, BNP.DE), a major French lender, announced that it has entered into exclusive discussions regarding the potential sale of its 67% stake in its Moroccan subsidiary, BMCI, to the Holmarcom Group, a long-standing partner and shareholder of BMCI for the past 30 years.



The talks remain at a preliminary stage. Should the project advance, BNP Paribas will provide further details in line with applicable regulatory requirements.



If finalized in 2026, the transaction is expected to have a positive impact on BNP Paribas' CET1 ratio, estimated at approximately +15 basis points at the time of completion.



