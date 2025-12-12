HSBC Continental Europe: Heineken NV

PARIS, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Heineken NV

Guarantor (if any): na

Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 550,000,000 / EUR 750,000,000 Description: 2.99% due 14th July 2031 / 4.242% due 14th November 2045 Offer price: 99.974 / 100 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction