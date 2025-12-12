TRACTIAL: Corrective Press release: Non-dilutive 2-for-1 share split: one additional share delivered per existing share

TRACTIAL (Euronext Growth Paris - ALTRA), formerly BD Multimedia, announced on December 10, 2025 the implementation of the halving of the par value of its shares (the "par value split").
A clerical error occurred in the drafting of the indicative timetable.
Accordingly, the delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on December 19, 2025; trading will be carried out under the following ISIN code: FR0014014ZV8.
All other information contained in the original press release remains unchanged.
|ABOUT TRACTIAL :
TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).
A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.
In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.
Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.
GROUP COMPANIES :
