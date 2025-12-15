Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 15-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 483.40p Highest price paid per share: 470.80p Lowest price paid per share: 478.9257p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,968,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,078,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 478.9257

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,662 482.60 08:27:21 00030404766TRDU0 XLON 1,493 482.40 08:31:59 00030404769TRDU0 XLON 579 480.80 08:49:26 00030404780TRDU0 XLON 3 480.40 08:49:26 00030404781TRDU0 XLON 583 480.40 08:49:26 00030404782TRDU0 XLON 7 480.40 08:49:26 00030404783TRDU0 XLON 97 478.00 08:56:30 00030404795TRDU0 XLON 449 478.00 08:56:30 00030404796TRDU0 XLON 143 480.80 09:12:58 00030404846TRDU0 XLON 1,755 482.40 09:29:49 00030404914TRDU0 XLON 480 481.20 09:32:17 00030404921TRDU0 XLON 674 481.20 09:32:17 00030404922TRDU0 XLON 589 481.80 09:49:56 00030404971TRDU0 XLON 163 482.60 09:57:12 00030404981TRDU0 XLON 197 482.60 09:57:12 00030404982TRDU0 XLON 290 482.00 09:58:14 00030404991TRDU0 XLON 47 482.00 09:58:14 00030404992TRDU0 XLON 18 482.00 09:58:14 00030404993TRDU0 XLON 6 482.00 09:58:14 00030404994TRDU0 XLON 10 482.00 09:58:14 00030404995TRDU0 XLON 141 482.00 09:59:33 00030405000TRDU0 XLON 84 482.00 09:59:33 00030405001TRDU0 XLON 28 482.00 09:59:33 00030405002TRDU0 XLON 29 482.00 09:59:33 00030405003TRDU0 XLON 18 482.00 09:59:33 00030405004TRDU0 XLON 207 482.00 09:59:35 00030405005TRDU0 XLON 541 482.60 10:03:27 00030405028TRDU0 XLON 14 482.60 10:03:27 00030405029TRDU0 XLON 569 483.40 10:20:40 00030405050TRDU0 XLON 29 483.40 10:20:40 00030405051TRDU0 XLON 960 482.40 10:27:51 00030405082TRDU0 XLON 530 482.40 10:27:51 00030405083TRDU0 XLON 91 481.40 12:02:03 00030405491TRDU0 XLON 521 481.40 12:02:03 00030405492TRDU0 XLON 560 481.40 12:02:03 00030405493TRDU0 XLON 1,742 481.40 12:02:03 00030405494TRDU0 XLON 1,742 481.40 12:02:03 00030405495TRDU0 XLON 1,364 481.40 12:02:03 00030405496TRDU0 XLON 618 480.20 12:18:12 00030405568TRDU0 XLON 544 480.20 12:42:32 00030405619TRDU0 XLON 24 480.20 12:42:32 00030405620TRDU0 XLON 47 480.20 12:42:32 00030405621TRDU0 XLON 835 480.80 12:46:50 00030405634TRDU0 XLON 231 480.80 12:46:50 00030405635TRDU0 XLON 584 481.40 12:50:03 00030405655TRDU0 XLON 593 481.40 12:57:33 00030405699TRDU0 XLON 304 481.40 13:04:59 00030405719TRDU0 XLON 209 481.40 13:04:59 00030405720TRDU0 XLON 237 480.80 13:05:53 00030405721TRDU0 XLON 602 482.60 13:16:33 00030405756TRDU0 XLON 7 482.60 13:16:33 00030405757TRDU0 XLON 599 483.00 13:21:56 00030405766TRDU0 XLON 211 482.20 13:26:47 00030405782TRDU0 XLON 900 482.20 13:26:47 00030405783TRDU0 XLON 90 481.40 13:35:56 00030405848TRDU0 XLON 511 481.40 13:35:56 00030405849TRDU0 XLON 514 481.20 13:35:56 00030405850TRDU0 XLON 513 479.60 13:50:09 00030405895TRDU0 XLON 480 478.40 13:51:01 00030405904TRDU0 XLON 532 478.40 13:58:54 00030405940TRDU0 XLON 515 478.40 13:58:54 00030405941TRDU0 XLON 252 478.20 13:58:54 00030405942TRDU0 XLON 293 478.20 13:58:54 00030405943TRDU0 XLON 25 478.80 14:31:25 00030406066TRDU0 XLON 16 478.80 14:31:25 00030406067TRDU0 XLON 16 478.80 14:31:37 00030406068TRDU0 XLON 73 479.20 14:34:17 00030406073TRDU0 XLON 25 479.20 14:34:17 00030406074TRDU0 XLON 394 479.20 14:34:54 00030406075TRDU0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

1,350 479.20 14:34:54 00030406076TRDU0 XLON 538 479.20 14:35:05 00030406077TRDU0 XLON 69 478.80 14:35:05 00030406078TRDU0 XLON 36 478.80 14:35:05 00030406079TRDU0 XLON 16 478.80 14:35:05 00030406080TRDU0 XLON 1,228 479.60 14:41:47 00030406107TRDU0 XLON 21 479.20 14:41:47 00030406108TRDU0 XLON 803 478.80 14:42:37 00030406114TRDU0 XLON 100 478.80 14:42:37 00030406115TRDU0 XLON 567 479.20 14:52:05 00030406218TRDU0 XLON 539 479.20 14:52:05 00030406219TRDU0 XLON 538 479.20 14:59:03 00030406259TRDU0 XLON 245 479.20 14:59:37 00030406265TRDU0 XLON 550 478.60 15:00:14 00030406269TRDU0 XLON 566 477.60 15:00:14 00030406270TRDU0 XLON 561 476.80 15:07:24 00030406283TRDU0 XLON 546 476.20 15:11:37 00030406309TRDU0 XLON 46 476.20 15:11:37 00030406310TRDU0 XLON 505 476.20 15:11:37 00030406311TRDU0 XLON 480 475.00 15:21:24 00030406423TRDU0 XLON 93 475.00 15:21:24 00030406424TRDU0 XLON 529 474.80 15:24:49 00030406477TRDU0 XLON 517 474.60 15:30:04 00030406576TRDU0 XLON 1,089 474.20 15:34:58 00030406624TRDU0 XLON 581 474.00 15:34:58 00030406625TRDU0 XLON 606 474.60 15:40:25 00030406738TRDU0 XLON 478 474.00 15:56:30 00030407051TRDU0 XLON 321 474.00 15:56:30 00030407052TRDU0 XLON 1,024 474.00 15:56:30 00030407053TRDU0 XLON 146 474.00 15:56:30 00030407054TRDU0 XLON 500 474.00 15:56:30 00030407055TRDU0 XLON 223 474.00 15:56:30 00030407056TRDU0 XLON 517 473.20 16:04:35 00030407427TRDU0 XLON 549 473.00 16:04:35 00030407428TRDU0 XLON 543 473.00 16:08:23 00030407529TRDU0 XLON 60 473.00 16:08:23 00030407530TRDU0 XLON 313 472.20 16:18:06 00030407754TRDU0 XLON 590 472.20 16:18:06 00030407755TRDU0 XLON 766 472.20 16:18:06 00030407756TRDU0 XLON 571 471.00 16:21:09 00030407826TRDU0 XLON 248 470.80 16:21:31 00030407831TRDU0 XLON 302 470.80 16:21:31 00030407832TRDU0 XLON 4 471.60 16:29:34 00030408101TRDU0 XLON 102 471.60 16:29:34 00030408102TRDU0 XLON 53 471.60 16:29:34 00030408103TRDU0 XLON 22 471.60 16:29:34 00030408104TRDU0 XLON 18 471.60 16:29:34 00030408105TRDU0 XLON 9 471.60 16:29:34 00030408106TRDU0 XLON 9 471.60 16:29:34 00030408107TRDU0 XLON 596 471.60 16:29:35 00030408108TRDU0 XLON 108 471.60 16:29:35 00030408109TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 411289 EQS News ID: 2245192 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2245192&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)