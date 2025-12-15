Anzeige
Montag, 15.12.2025
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      483.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      470.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      478.9257p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,968,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,078,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 478.9257

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,662              482.60     08:27:21          00030404766TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,493              482.40     08:31:59          00030404769TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               480.80     08:49:26          00030404780TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                480.40     08:49:26          00030404781TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               480.40     08:49:26          00030404782TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                480.40     08:49:26          00030404783TRDU0      XLON 
 
97                478.00     08:56:30          00030404795TRDU0      XLON 
 
449               478.00     08:56:30          00030404796TRDU0      XLON 
 
143               480.80     09:12:58          00030404846TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,755              482.40     09:29:49          00030404914TRDU0      XLON 
 
480               481.20     09:32:17          00030404921TRDU0      XLON 
 
674               481.20     09:32:17          00030404922TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               481.80     09:49:56          00030404971TRDU0      XLON 
 
163               482.60     09:57:12          00030404981TRDU0      XLON 
 
197               482.60     09:57:12          00030404982TRDU0      XLON 
 
290               482.00     09:58:14          00030404991TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                482.00     09:58:14          00030404992TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                482.00     09:58:14          00030404993TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                482.00     09:58:14          00030404994TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                482.00     09:58:14          00030404995TRDU0      XLON 
 
141               482.00     09:59:33          00030405000TRDU0      XLON 
 
84                482.00     09:59:33          00030405001TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                482.00     09:59:33          00030405002TRDU0      XLON 
 
29                482.00     09:59:33          00030405003TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                482.00     09:59:33          00030405004TRDU0      XLON 
 
207               482.00     09:59:35          00030405005TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               482.60     10:03:27          00030405028TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                482.60     10:03:27          00030405029TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               483.40     10:20:40          00030405050TRDU0      XLON 
 
29                483.40     10:20:40          00030405051TRDU0      XLON 
 
960               482.40     10:27:51          00030405082TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               482.40     10:27:51          00030405083TRDU0      XLON 
 
91                481.40     12:02:03          00030405491TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               481.40     12:02:03          00030405492TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               481.40     12:02:03          00030405493TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,742              481.40     12:02:03          00030405494TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,742              481.40     12:02:03          00030405495TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,364              481.40     12:02:03          00030405496TRDU0      XLON 
 
618               480.20     12:18:12          00030405568TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               480.20     12:42:32          00030405619TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                480.20     12:42:32          00030405620TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                480.20     12:42:32          00030405621TRDU0      XLON 
 
835               480.80     12:46:50          00030405634TRDU0      XLON 
 
231               480.80     12:46:50          00030405635TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               481.40     12:50:03          00030405655TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               481.40     12:57:33          00030405699TRDU0      XLON 
 
304               481.40     13:04:59          00030405719TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               481.40     13:04:59          00030405720TRDU0      XLON 
 
237               480.80     13:05:53          00030405721TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               482.60     13:16:33          00030405756TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                482.60     13:16:33          00030405757TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               483.00     13:21:56          00030405766TRDU0      XLON 
 
211               482.20     13:26:47          00030405782TRDU0      XLON 
 
900               482.20     13:26:47          00030405783TRDU0      XLON 
 
90                481.40     13:35:56          00030405848TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               481.40     13:35:56          00030405849TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               481.20     13:35:56          00030405850TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               479.60     13:50:09          00030405895TRDU0      XLON 
 
480               478.40     13:51:01          00030405904TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               478.40     13:58:54          00030405940TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               478.40     13:58:54          00030405941TRDU0      XLON 
 
252               478.20     13:58:54          00030405942TRDU0      XLON 
 
293               478.20     13:58:54          00030405943TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                478.80     14:31:25          00030406066TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                478.80     14:31:25          00030406067TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                478.80     14:31:37          00030406068TRDU0      XLON 
 
73                479.20     14:34:17          00030406073TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                479.20     14:34:17          00030406074TRDU0      XLON 
 
394               479.20     14:34:54          00030406075TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1,350              479.20     14:34:54          00030406076TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               479.20     14:35:05          00030406077TRDU0      XLON 
 
69                478.80     14:35:05          00030406078TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                478.80     14:35:05          00030406079TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                478.80     14:35:05          00030406080TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,228              479.60     14:41:47          00030406107TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                479.20     14:41:47          00030406108TRDU0      XLON 
 
803               478.80     14:42:37          00030406114TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               478.80     14:42:37          00030406115TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               479.20     14:52:05          00030406218TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               479.20     14:52:05          00030406219TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               479.20     14:59:03          00030406259TRDU0      XLON 
 
245               479.20     14:59:37          00030406265TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               478.60     15:00:14          00030406269TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               477.60     15:00:14          00030406270TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               476.80     15:07:24          00030406283TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               476.20     15:11:37          00030406309TRDU0      XLON 
 
46                476.20     15:11:37          00030406310TRDU0      XLON 
 
505               476.20     15:11:37          00030406311TRDU0      XLON 
 
480               475.00     15:21:24          00030406423TRDU0      XLON 
 
93                475.00     15:21:24          00030406424TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               474.80     15:24:49          00030406477TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               474.60     15:30:04          00030406576TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,089              474.20     15:34:58          00030406624TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               474.00     15:34:58          00030406625TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               474.60     15:40:25          00030406738TRDU0      XLON 
 
478               474.00     15:56:30          00030407051TRDU0      XLON 
 
321               474.00     15:56:30          00030407052TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,024              474.00     15:56:30          00030407053TRDU0      XLON 
 
146               474.00     15:56:30          00030407054TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               474.00     15:56:30          00030407055TRDU0      XLON 
 
223               474.00     15:56:30          00030407056TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               473.20     16:04:35          00030407427TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               473.00     16:04:35          00030407428TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               473.00     16:08:23          00030407529TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                473.00     16:08:23          00030407530TRDU0      XLON 
 
313               472.20     16:18:06          00030407754TRDU0      XLON 
 
590               472.20     16:18:06          00030407755TRDU0      XLON 
 
766               472.20     16:18:06          00030407756TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               471.00     16:21:09          00030407826TRDU0      XLON 
 
248               470.80     16:21:31          00030407831TRDU0      XLON 
 
302               470.80     16:21:31          00030407832TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                471.60     16:29:34          00030408101TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               471.60     16:29:34          00030408102TRDU0      XLON 
 
53                471.60     16:29:34          00030408103TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                471.60     16:29:34          00030408104TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                471.60     16:29:34          00030408105TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                471.60     16:29:34          00030408106TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                471.60     16:29:34          00030408107TRDU0      XLON 
 
596               471.60     16:29:35          00030408108TRDU0      XLON 
 
108               471.60     16:29:35          00030408109TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 411289 
EQS News ID:  2245192 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2245192&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
