Glory (TYO: 6457), a global and UK leader in cash automation solutions has announced that supermarket Waitrose has selected the company's CI-100X solution to streamline and improve their back office cash management process in its stores across the UK.

Glory is installing two hundred and eighty five CI-100X back office cash recycling devices in Waitrose stores with the rollout already underway.

Glory's CI-100X solution offers enhanced flexibility, capability, and reliability which will contribute to improved efficiency in Waitrose's back office cash management operations.

Mark McCallum Senior Vice President EMEA, Managing Director UK Ireland at Glory said-

"We are very much looking forward to working closely with Waitrose as we install our CI-100X devices across their back office UK store network. The CI-100X will also be fully integrated with our Flooid1 cash office software solution.

Waitrose is one of the most well-known and loved retailers in the UK and we are hugely excited to play a part in helping to support their continued success."

Flooid is a wholly owned subsidiary of GLORY

