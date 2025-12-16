Record date for reverse share split in Bambuser AB

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / At the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) ("Bambuser" or the "Company") on 9 December 2025, it was resolved on a reverse share split of the Company's shares, whereby thirty (30) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The board of Directors was authorized to resolve on the record date for the reverse share split, wherein the Board of Directors has resolved that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 23 December 2025.

Reverse share split

At the EGM on 9 December 2025, it was resolved on a reverse share split of the Company's shares, whereby thirty (30) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. In order to enable the reverse share split and otherwise adjust the limits in the articles of association regarding shares and share capital, the EGM also resolved on an issue of 15 new shares for equalization and amendment of the articles of association regarding limits for the number of shares and share capital. The Swedish Companies Registration Office has now registered these resolutions, and the board of directors has now resolved that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 23 December 2025.

The Company's shareholders do not need to take any measures to participate in the reverse share split. Shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower, number of shares in proportion to their holding on the record date on 23 December 2025. Shareholders whose holding of shares in the Company, on the record date, is not evenly divisible by the consolidation quota thirty (30) will, from Muirfield Invest Aktiebolag and/or Bergs Securities AB, free of charge and through Euroclear Sweden AB's agency, receive the number of shares so that the shareholder's holding becomes evenly divisible by 30 (so-called rounding up). This means that all shareholders will hold shares corresponding to a whole number of new shares at the time of the reverse share split and there will be no excess shares (so-called fractions).

After completion of the reverse share split, the number of shares in the Company will decrease by 204,194,220, from 211,235,400 (after completion of the new issue of 15 shares above) to 7,041,180. The reverse share split will simultaneously result in an increase of the share's quota value from SEK 0.05 to SEK 1.5.

As a result of the reverse share split, the ISIN code of the Company's share will change. As of 22 December 2025, the share will trade with the new ISIN code SE0027099326.

Timetable for the reverse share split

The following timetable applies for the reverse share split.

Date Measure 19 December 2025 Last day of trading in the Company's share before the reverse share split.

22 December 2025 First day of trading in the Company's share after the reverse share split. As of this date, the share price reflects the effect of the reverse share split and the Company's share will trade with the new ISIN code SE0027099326.

23 December 2025

Record date for the reverse share split. 29 December 2025 The new number of shares is expected to be registered in each shareholder's securities account.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB

Jonas Lagerström, CFO/COO | +46 70 511 54 98 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB

+46 73 856 42 65 | certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

