TOKYO, Japan, Dec 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced that it has been recognized by CDP (*1), a leading international environmental rating organization, for its efforts and disclosures related to climate change and water management. NEC has been selected for the "A List" in both the Climate Change and Water Security categories for the seventh consecutive year, the highest rating awarded by CDP.NEC has set forth a vision of "Safeguarding the Future Through Harmony with Our Planet" under its NEC 2030VISION, positioning decarbonization as one of its key management priorities, "materiality," from an ESG perspective. Under the 2025 Mid-term Management Plan, NEC is working to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society, address global warming, and provide solutions that enhance the safety and security of water and food.In addition, NEC is advancing its "Client Zero" initiative, which first applies cutting-edge technologies within the company itself. In the natural capital field-where integrated approaches to climate-related challenges are increasingly required-NEC has leveraged Agentic AI in the preparation of its Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Report, Third Edition, issued in August 2025 (*2).Going forward, NEC will continue to contribute to solving environmental issues-such as climate change, water security, and natural capital-by leveraging the power of ICT.(*1) CDP: CDP is a global non-governmental organization (NGO) managed by a UK-based charity. It operates an international disclosure system that enables investors, companies, governments, regions, and cities to measure and manage their environmental impacts. In 2025, nearly 20,000 companies were scored, out of more than 22,100 reporting through CDP's platform. Furthermore, 640 investors with $127 trillion in assets asked CDP to collect data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities.(*2) NEC Releases Third Edition of TNFD Reporthttps://www.nec.com/en/press/202509/global_20250929_03.html