Acquisition enables Ecolab's water circularity offerings and support for customers in the rapidly growing global high tech industry

Ecolab Inc. has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Ovivo's electronics business, a leading and fast-growing global provider of breakthrough ultrapure water technologies for semiconductor manufacturing.

The acquisition extends Ecolab's scope along the entire artificial intelligence value chain, from semiconductor manufacturing to data centers, more than doubling the size of the company's global high tech growth engine and creating a clear leader serving these high-growth industries. By bringing together Ovivo Electronics' ultrapure water technologies with Ecolab's global water, digital and service capabilities, Ecolab will provide critical circular water management solutions in the water-intensive semiconductor industry and support the industry to drive significantly reduced water use.

"We are excited to welcome the talented team at Ovivo Electronics to Ecolab," said Christophe Beck, chairman and chief executive officer of Ecolab. "Their innovation and expertise bring the world's purest water to our Global Water business and elevates our water circularity strategy.

"By taking an end-to-end approach, we will help customers address water quality, availability and cost, while positively impacting energy, efficiency, productivity, compliance and brand protection. Together we will bring our leading technologies, services and expertise to support production of the most advanced microchips and enable water circularity for customers across multiple rapidly growing industries."

The business will remain headquartered near Basel, Switzerland and use the brand Ovivo, Ultrapure Water+ by Ecolab.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on more than a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $16 billion, employs approximately 48,000 associates, and operates in more than 170 countries around the world.

