The Combined Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Claranova (Paris:CLA) was held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Business Center Tour Egée, 9 11 Allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie, under the chair of Mr. Craig Forman, Lead Independent Director and Vice-Chairman of Claranova's Board of Directors.

At this General Meeting, shareholders once again demonstrated strong engagement, with 821 shareholders present, represented, or voting by correspondence, representing a total of 25,989,266 shares, or a quorum of 45.52%.

All resolutions were approved by the General Meeting except for resolution No. 22, which was rejected in accordance with the recommendation of the Board of Directors.

Claranova reiterates that the financial delegations that have been approved (in particular those referred to in the 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th resolutions) are strictly regulated and intended to be used judiciously, in accordance with the interests of shareholders. The Board of Directors is thus equipped with the necessary tools that are also common practice among listed companies to adjust its financial structure as necessary, in accordance with Claranova's corporate interests. The existence of these delegations does not prejudge their use but reflects a capacity for action for the benefit of the company and all its shareholders.

Eric Gareau, Chief Executive Officer of Claranova, said: "I would like to thank our shareholders for their strong engagement and for the quality of our discussions, both prior to and during this Annual General Meeting. These discussions nourish our reflections and reinforce our commitment to rigorously execute our strategic plan in order to improve our performance and strengthen Claranova's position in software publishing."

Financial calendar:

February 11, 2026: FY 2025-2026 first-half revenue

About Claranova:

Claranova is a leading software publisher in the Utilities, PDF, and Photo segments. Reflecting its profile as a truly international group, 94% of its nearly €120m in revenue originates from outside France. Claranova develops technological solutions available on the Internet, mobile phones, and tablets, aimed at a wide range of individual and professional customers.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into simple, user-centric products and solutions". As a fully integrated company, Claranova controls its entire value chain, from product development to customer acquisition, customer relationship management (CRM), and final payment through its proprietary platform.

Capitalizing on its expertise in digital marketing, AI, and data analysis from active customers worldwide, the Group optimizes customer loyalty and the profitability of its activities. Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://x.com/claranova_group

Appendices

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 57,206,910

Number of shares with voting rights: 57,093,655

Quorum: 45.52%

Shareholders Shares/Votes Powers of the Chairman 387 3,526,735 Votes by mail 371 6,437,595 Shareholders present 23 10,841,717 Shareholders represented 40 5,183,219 Total 821 25,989,266

Detailed results of the December 10, 2025, General Meeting, are available on the Group's website in the "Shareholders' Meetings" section: https://www.claranova.com/en/assemblees/ and the replay is available in the "Videos" section https://www.claranova.com/en/videos/

