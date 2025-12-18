Right Season Investments: Right Season Investments Announces Name Change to FutureGen Industries Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Right Season Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT) ("RightSeason" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name to FutureGen Industries Corp. ("FutureGen"), effective December 22, 2025 (the "NameChange"). There will be no change to the trading symbol, and the Company's common shares will continue to trade under "LITT" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the Name Change to FutureGen Industries Corp. is 36118G107 (ISIN: CA36118G1072). No action is required by shareholders; all existing share and warrant certificates remain valid and unaffected. Any questions regarding the Name Change can be directed to the Company's Investor Relations by email at investor@rightseasoninvestmentscorp.com or by telephone at 1-833-383-9900.

About Right Season Investments Corp.

Right Season Investments Corp. is a Canadian venture capital, investment and advisory firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Right Season invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO

Tel: 1 833 383 9900

Email: investor@rightseasoninvestmentscorp.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Right Seasons Investments

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/right-season-investments-announces-name-change-to-futuregen-industri-1118858