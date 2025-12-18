GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Dr. Kalliwoda: Convincing Q3 2025 Results with a Bright Outlook

"GEVORKYAN delivered strong financial and operational performance for the first three quarters of 2025, showing clear year-on-year improvement compared with Q3 2024. The comparison with Q3 2024 confirms steady financial improvement supported by disciplined cost management, expanding production capabilities, and a growing customer and project base," notes Dr. Norbert Kalliwoda in his independent analyst coverage of GEVORKYAN shares.

Dr. Kalliwoda Research has published an update to the GEVORKYAN stock analysis, based on the company's strong Q3 results, announced on November 19, 2025: GEVORKYAN, a.s. Comprehensive Update Q3 2025.

According to the analytical report, GEVORKYAN, a.s. achieved revenues of EUR 63.5 million (+8.7% YoY) and EBITDA of EUR 23 million (+17% YoY) in Q3 2025. The target share price implies a growth potential of approximately 40%. The 'BUY' investment recommendation for GEVORKYAN, a.s., originally issued at the initiation of coverage, has been reiterated. The analyst report further highlights continued expansion in the defence sector, international growth through expansion in the form of GEVORKYAN Force Defence Poland, and ongoing certification processes for aerospace and NATO-related supply chains.

Source: GEVORKYAN, a.s. Comprehensive Update Q3 2025

About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.gevorkyan.eu/en.

About Dr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH

Dr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH is an independent research company focusing on financial and investment analysis. Established in 2003, it has been providing analytical services to help investors in making informed decisions. For more information, visit www.kalliwoda.com.

Disclaimer

The recommendations and price estimates express the independent opinion of the analyst and do not constitute an investment recommendation of GEVORKYAN, a.s. The company assumes no responsibility for the content or conclusions of the referenced analytical report.

