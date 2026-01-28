Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 08:10 Uhr
GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Sintered armour

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is expanding its activities in the field of defence technologies with a new development program focused on armour protection for multiple types of use. The project aims to develop solutions for the protection of both people and military equipment. The company's know-how enables it to manufacture extremely lightweight components with exceptional protective properties.

"Our goal is to provide a higher level of safety combined with extremely low weight. Today, this is a decisive parameter for the protection of everything that can fly or be carried by a person. We are pleased that in this project we are making full use of the experience of our colleagues from the Polish branch and also our presence on the Polish market," says Chairman of the Board Dipl. Ing. Artur Gevorkyan.

Modern powder metallurgy applications allow for the targeted design of material properties and microstructure, opening up possibilities for solutions that conventional manufacturing processes cannot achieve. The development of armour protection has the potential to strengthen GEVORKYAN's position in the defence sector, where demand for innovative technological solutions has long been growing.

AI-generated visualization (illustrative)

About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.gevorkyan.eu/en.

Contact information:
Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

