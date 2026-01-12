Anzeige
12.01.2026 08:10 Uhr
GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Patria Finance opens new opportunities for investors

GEVORKYAN, a.s., listed on the Prague Stock Exchange, welcomes the expansion of the investment group Patria Finance into Slovakia. Slovak investors thus gain another convenient option to purchase GEVORKYAN shares through the local Patria Finance platform, alongside the already available Czech infrastructure.

"Increasing the availability of our shares to investors in the region is an important step for us. After trading in GEVORKYAN shares became available via the online George platform at Ceská sporitelna and Slovenská sporitelna, another option is now coming to Slovakia in the form of the Patria Finance platform," says Artur Gevorkyan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

Practical information for investors can be found at www.gevorkyan.eu/enin the "For investors" section.


About GEVORKYAN
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations, and one of the most innovative companies in this industry worldwide. More information can be found at www.gevorkyan.eu/en.

Contact information:
Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
