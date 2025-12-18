Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from "Minaurum Gold Inc." to "Minaurum Silver Inc." (the "Name Change"). This name change marks a pivotal milestone in the Company's evolution and underscores its commitment to advancing and developing its flagship Alamos Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico.

"With the Company positioned to release its maiden resource estimate on the Alamos Silver Project in the new year, this rebrand is a natural step that reflects our focus on advancing and growing the project," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Silver Inc.

Minaurum's evolution into a silver-focused company is built on the proven legacy of its experienced silver team. The Company's founder, Dr. Peter Megaw, is credited with the discovery of MAG Silver Corp.'s Juanicipio mine, one of the most significant silver discoveries of the past two decades. Building on this foundation, Minaurum further strengthened its technical leadership earlier this year with the addition of SilverCrest Metals' resource modeling team, led by Ruben Molina. As Senior Project Manager of the Alamos Silver Project, Ruben and his team have significantly enhanced Minaurum's ability to advance Alamos to the next stage of growth and value creation.

The Name Change was approved by the Company's board of directors on November 19, 2025. The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading under its new name on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at market open on December 22, 2025.

In connection with the Name Change, the following new CUSIP (60253E107) and ISIN (CA60253E1079) numbers have been assigned to the Common Shares. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company are still valid and are not affected by the Name Change. The Company's stock symbols will remain "MGG" on the TSXV and "MMRGF" on the OTCQX.

Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to the Effective Date that the Common Shares will commence trading under the Company's new name on the TSXV and the timing of the Company's maiden resource estimate on the Alamos Silver Project.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Common Shares will not commence trading under Company's new name on the TSXV on the Effective Date and the risk that Company is unable to release the maiden resource estimate on the Alamos Silver Project on the timelines anticipated by management.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the Common Shares will commence trading under the Company's new name on the TSXV on the Effective Date and that the Company will be able to release the maiden resource estimate on the Alamos Silver Project on the timelines anticipated by management.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

