DJ Wicomico County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade Landfill Gas to RNG in Maryland

Waga Energy Wicomico County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade Landfill Gas to RNG in Maryland 18-Dec-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wicomico County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade Landfill Gas to RNG in Maryland (Salisbury, Maryland - December 18, 2025) - Wicomico County has selected Waga Energy to build, own, operate, and maintain an RNG production unit at the Newland Park Landfill in Salisbury, Maryland. When in operation, the plant will provide more than 210,000 MMBtu of RNG per year. Wicomico County, a Maryland jurisdiction on the eastern coast of the United States, has selected Waga Energy, a global leader in the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfills, to upgrade the landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG at the Newland Park Landfill. The plant will utilize the WAGABOX technology, developed and patented by Waga Energy. Once operational, it will process up to 1,000 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of landfill gas and produce over 210,000 MMBtu (62 GWh) of RNG per year, delivering gas to the local pipeline and complying with recent environmental regulations requiring a better control of methane emissions from landfills. The project will offset approximately 12,200 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually by capturing methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and purifying it into RNG. This reduction is equivalent to the energy contained in about 1 million gallons of diesel fuel[1]. By producing pipeline-quality RNG, the project supports the circular economy and reduces reliance on fossil fuels with a local, reliable and renewable source of energy provided to the community. The Newland Park Landfill is located outside the city of Salisbury, Maryland, owned and operated by Wicomico County. It accepts 150,000 tons of waste annually. As a result of 15 years of development, Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology revolutionizes landfill gas upgrading by combining membrane filtration with cryogenic distillation. It maximizes the renewable energy production of landfills by ensuring the production of pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of landfill gas variations in flow rate and composition. Julie M. Giordano, Wicomico County Executive: "Selecting Waga Energy for this project represents a major step forward in Wicomico County's commitment to environmental stewardship, innovation, and responsible landfill management. By capturing methane and converting it into renewable natural gas, we are turning a waste byproduct into a valuable energy resource while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This project positions Wicomico County as a leader in sustainable energy solutions on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The Newland Park Landfill RNG facility not only helps us meet evolving environmental regulations, but also supports a cleaner, more resilient energy future for our community." Guénaël Prince, co-founder and CEO of Waga Energy Inc.: "Our collaboration with Wicomico County stands as a cornerstone in shaping the next phase of our development in Maryland. We are thrilled to develop the first WAGABOX unit in a state with such ambitious goals of greenhouse gas emissions reductions, and with immense potential for our solution. Supplying RNG produced in Maryland for local use highlights the success of public-private collaboration in advancing the state's ambitious decarbonization goals." About Wicomico County Wicomico County, located on Maryland's Eastern Shore, comprises eight municipalities and is home to 103,594 residents. As a regional administrative and economic hub, Wicomico County is committed to fostering responsible governance, supporting sustainable development, and enhancing the quality of life for its communities and visitors alike. Anchored by the City of Salisbury, the County is home to Salisbury University, a vibrant business community, and a diverse economy that includes agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, and emerging clean-energy initiatives. Learn more: Wicomico County, MD - Official Website | Official Website Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy currently operates 32 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 5.2 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, Waga Energy has 20 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). Learn more: https://waga-energy.com/en/ -30- Contact Us Wicomico County Department of Public Works Adam N. Corry, LEHS - Deputy Director 410-936-0528 acorry@wicomicocounty.org Wicomico County Solid Waste Division Jessica Hunter - Superintendent of Admin Ops. 443-944-5061 jhunter@wicomicocounty.org Waga Energy Media Relations Anne-Gaëlle Fonthieure - Press Officer +33 (0)611 706-974 | anne-gaelle.fonthieure@waga-energy.com https://waga-energy.com/en/journalists/ Alicia Fanni - Sales and Marketing Analyst (786) 300-9545 | alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com Investors Relations Laurent Barbotin - Head of IR +33 (0)772 771-185 | laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com https://waga-energy.com/en/investors/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Estimations based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Landfill Gas Energy Benefits Calculator. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2025-12-18_PR_RNG-Project_Wicomico_WagaEnergy =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Waga Energy 5 Rue Raymond Chanas 38320 Eybens France Phone: (33) 772 771 185 E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Internet: www.waga-energy.com ISIN: FR0012532810 Euronext Ticker: WAGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2248652 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2248652 18-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2248652&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2025 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)