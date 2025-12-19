

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska has signed a contract with the city of Franklin, Tennessee, USA, to construct a new City Hall building. The contract is valued at $53 million or approximately SEK 520 million and will be included in the company's US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.



The project involves the development of a three-story City Hall designed to support Franklin's long-term growth. The previous building, recently demolished, had become outdated and no longer met the needs or reflected the prominence expected of a public City Hall. The new facility will house 250 employees and feature a range of public meeting spaces.



In addition to the main building, the scope of work includes utility upgrades, 200 below-grade parking spaces, 0.4 hectares of parkland, and commercial shell space to serve future community needs.



Site work began in May 2025, with project completion scheduled for July 2027.



