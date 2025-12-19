Subscription rights in Aquaporin A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 5 January 2026. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061555109 (AQP) will be traded excl. of subscription rights.

ISIN: DK0064754261 Name: Aquaporin, T-ret Proportion: 10:3 (UK)

Shareholders in Aquaporin A/S will be allocated ten (10) subscription rights per share held in the company on the record date. Three (3) subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price Trade in subscription rights (both days included): 5 January - 16 January 2026 Orderbook ID: 446955 Orderbook Code: AQP T Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC Code XCSE

Aquaporin A/S makes a rights issue of up to 77,536,770 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 per share. Subscription price is DKK 1.00 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 7 January - 20 January 2026, both days included.

