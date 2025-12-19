

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) announced earnings for its full year that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $422 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $303 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of $454 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $6.330 billion from $5.938 billion last year.



Carnival Corporation & plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.17 Full year EPS guidance: $2.48



