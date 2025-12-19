DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Dec-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 19 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 42,804 Highest price paid per share: 124.40p Lowest price paid per share: 121.20p 122.3479p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,217,520 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,524,056 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,524,056 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.3479p 42,804

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 500 124.40 08:25:16 00366609940TRLO1 XLON 630 123.80 08:25:16 00366609941TRLO1 XLON 673 123.40 08:35:52 00366613502TRLO1 XLON 94 123.80 08:45:09 00366616900TRLO1 XLON 186 123.80 08:45:09 00366616901TRLO1 XLON 653 123.00 08:48:56 00366618119TRLO1 XLON 203 122.80 08:50:10 00366618556TRLO1 XLON 482 122.80 08:50:10 00366618557TRLO1 XLON 26 122.60 09:01:17 00366623129TRLO1 XLON 431 123.60 09:09:23 00366626342TRLO1 XLON 132 123.60 09:09:23 00366626343TRLO1 XLON 584 123.60 09:09:23 00366626344TRLO1 XLON 19 122.80 09:15:33 00366628657TRLO1 XLON 50 123.60 09:22:15 00366635486TRLO1 XLON 607 123.60 09:22:15 00366635487TRLO1 XLON 637 123.20 09:22:15 00366635488TRLO1 XLON 270 123.60 10:05:04 00366673645TRLO1 XLON 86 123.60 10:05:04 00366673646TRLO1 XLON 607 123.60 10:05:04 00366673647TRLO1 XLON 654 123.00 10:05:04 00366673648TRLO1 XLON 548 122.80 10:05:13 00366673651TRLO1 XLON 85 122.80 10:05:13 00366673652TRLO1 XLON 99 123.20 10:15:35 00366674000TRLO1 XLON 189 123.20 10:15:35 00366674001TRLO1 XLON 1365 122.80 10:15:36 00366674002TRLO1 XLON 400 122.40 10:25:46 00366674365TRLO1 XLON 931 122.40 10:25:46 00366674366TRLO1 XLON 659 122.40 10:29:35 00366674416TRLO1 XLON 166 122.60 10:53:38 00366675252TRLO1 XLON 516 122.60 10:53:38 00366675253TRLO1 XLON 682 122.20 11:01:50 00366675536TRLO1 XLON 200 122.00 11:02:32 00366675546TRLO1 XLON 635 121.60 11:02:34 00366675547TRLO1 XLON 164 122.20 11:10:11 00366675682TRLO1 XLON 613 122.20 11:10:11 00366675683TRLO1 XLON 200 122.00 11:13:50 00366675721TRLO1 XLON 193 122.00 11:13:50 00366675722TRLO1 XLON 1325 121.80 11:14:20 00366675770TRLO1 XLON 1 121.80 11:24:05 00366676114TRLO1 XLON 658 121.80 11:24:05 00366676115TRLO1 XLON 660 121.60 11:25:16 00366676175TRLO1 XLON 1071 121.40 11:32:34 00366676326TRLO1 XLON 312 121.40 11:32:34 00366676327TRLO1 XLON 200 121.60 11:57:00 00366676727TRLO1 XLON 475 121.60 11:57:00 00366676728TRLO1 XLON 199 121.60 12:19:50 00366677178TRLO1 XLON 616 121.60 12:19:50 00366677179TRLO1 XLON 159 121.60 12:34:16 00366677361TRLO1 XLON 1 121.40 12:34:19 00366677362TRLO1 XLON 589 121.80 12:58:48 00366677865TRLO1 XLON 50 121.80 12:58:48 00366677866TRLO1 XLON 160 121.80 12:58:48 00366677867TRLO1 XLON 200 121.80 13:02:07 00366677917TRLO1 XLON 1 121.60 13:13:53 00366678117TRLO1 XLON 140 122.00 13:20:52 00366678255TRLO1 XLON 290 121.80 13:20:52 00366678256TRLO1 XLON 385 121.80 13:21:11 00366678259TRLO1 XLON 290 121.80 13:21:11 00366678260TRLO1 XLON 199 122.00 13:36:03 00366678606TRLO1 XLON 616 122.00 13:36:03 00366678607TRLO1 XLON 100 122.00 13:36:25 00366678615TRLO1 XLON 633 121.80 13:42:04 00366678750TRLO1 XLON 119 121.80 13:42:04 00366678751TRLO1 XLON 161 121.80 13:42:04 00366678752TRLO1 XLON 200 121.80 13:42:55 00366678773TRLO1 XLON 115 121.80 13:49:34 00366678934TRLO1 XLON 118 121.80 14:00:16 00366679199TRLO1 XLON 114 121.80 14:00:17 00366679203TRLO1 XLON 153 121.80 14:00:17 00366679204TRLO1 XLON

