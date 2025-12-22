Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
22.12.25 | 07:30
5,650 Euro
+0,89 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4505,95009:39
22.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      500.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      494.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      497.3427p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,193,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,853,330.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 497.3427

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
518               499.60     09:41:36          00030421775TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               500.00     09:56:45          00030421786TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               499.00     09:57:13          00030421787TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               497.60     10:04:44          00030421788TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               497.60     10:04:44          00030421789TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               499.00     10:21:07          00030421865TRDU0      XLON 
 
380               498.60     10:21:23          00030421866TRDU0      XLON 
 
162               498.60     10:21:23          00030421867TRDU0      XLON 
 
81                498.60     10:21:23          00030421868TRDU0      XLON 
 
445               498.60     10:21:23          00030421869TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               498.20     10:21:32          00030421870TRDU0      XLON 
 
82                497.40     10:35:36          00030421904TRDU0      XLON 
 
264               497.40     10:35:36          00030421905TRDU0      XLON 
 
264               495.80     10:37:21          00030421911TRDU0      XLON 
 
364               495.80     10:37:21          00030421912TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               496.80     10:47:19          00030421932TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,152              497.80     10:55:25          00030421938TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               497.80     10:55:25          00030421939TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               497.80     10:55:25          00030421940TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               497.00     11:00:12          00030421960TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               497.00     11:00:12          00030421961TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,078              496.40     11:06:35          00030421972TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               495.20     11:27:02          00030422004TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               497.40     11:31:21          00030422006TRDU0      XLON 
 
311               496.80     11:37:02          00030422012TRDU0      XLON 
 
292               496.80     11:37:02          00030422013TRDU0      XLON 
 
199               496.80     11:44:55          00030422028TRDU0      XLON 
 
125               496.80     11:44:55          00030422029TRDU0      XLON 
 
234               496.80     11:44:55          00030422030TRDU0      XLON 
 
643               497.00     11:50:09          00030422035TRDU0      XLON 
 
198               499.20     12:05:17          00030422049TRDU0      XLON 
 
87                499.20     12:05:17          00030422050TRDU0      XLON 
 
612               498.60     12:05:18          00030422051TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               497.60     12:06:34          00030422052TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               496.00     12:18:51          00030422068TRDU0      XLON 
 
41                495.80     12:18:51          00030422069TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                495.80     12:25:39          00030422081TRDU0      XLON 
 
35                495.80     12:25:39          00030422082TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                495.80     12:25:39          00030422083TRDU0      XLON 
 
75                495.80     12:25:39          00030422084TRDU0      XLON 
 
216               495.80     12:25:39          00030422085TRDU0      XLON 
 
304               497.00     12:30:19          00030422089TRDU0      XLON 
 
213               497.00     12:30:19          00030422090TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               497.40     12:35:19          00030422100TRDU0      XLON 
 
305               497.00     12:41:35          00030422113TRDU0      XLON 
 
254               497.00     12:41:35          00030422114TRDU0      XLON 
 
409               495.80     12:44:42          00030422115TRDU0      XLON 
 
106               495.80     12:44:48          00030422116TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               497.20     12:57:08          00030422129TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               497.20     12:59:13          00030422130TRDU0      XLON 
 
92                497.60     13:05:07          00030422132TRDU0      XLON 
 
184               497.60     13:05:07          00030422133TRDU0      XLON 
 
150               497.00     13:05:07          00030422134TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,341              497.00     13:05:22          00030422135TRDU0      XLON 
 
605               498.20     13:17:56          00030422150TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               497.80     13:17:56          00030422151TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               497.40     13:32:47          00030422169TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               497.40     13:37:25          00030422179TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               497.40     13:42:27          00030422181TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               497.40     13:46:45          00030422184TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,102              496.40     13:48:38          00030422185TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               496.40     14:00:00          00030422194TRDU0      XLON 
 
335               495.60     14:00:00          00030422195TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               497.40     14:07:19          00030422215TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                497.40     14:07:19          00030422216TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               497.40     14:11:34          00030422227TRDU0      XLON 
 
27                497.40     14:11:34          00030422228TRDU0      XLON 
 
128               497.20     14:16:21          00030422257TRDU0      XLON 
 
321               497.20     14:16:21          00030422258TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

69                497.20     14:16:21          00030422259TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               497.20     14:20:25          00030422273TRDU0      XLON 
 
191               497.20     14:24:59          00030422275TRDU0      XLON 
 
337               497.20     14:24:59          00030422276TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                497.60     14:30:26          00030422288TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                497.60     14:30:26          00030422289TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                498.20     14:32:41          00030422312TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,168              499.20     14:33:30          00030422314TRDU0      XLON 
 
629               498.20     14:33:30          00030422315TRDU0      XLON 
 
744               497.80     14:33:33          00030422316TRDU0      XLON 
 
214               497.80     14:33:33          00030422317TRDU0      XLON 
 
80                497.80     14:33:34          00030422318TRDU0      XLON 
 
617               497.80     14:45:04          00030422368TRDU0      XLON 
 
629               497.00     14:45:04          00030422369TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               496.00     14:58:10          00030422430TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               495.40     14:59:43          00030422433TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               495.40     15:00:44          00030422440TRDU0      XLON 
 
619               497.40     15:12:00          00030422462TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               498.60     15:16:05          00030422475TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               498.60     15:16:05          00030422476TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               498.60     15:16:05          00030422477TRDU0      XLON 
 
413               498.00     15:16:05          00030422478TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               496.00     15:24:45          00030422522TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               494.80     15:27:09          00030422523TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,047              496.40     15:35:06          00030422575TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               496.40     15:35:06          00030422576TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               495.80     15:45:39          00030422610TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                495.80     15:45:39          00030422611TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               495.80     15:45:39          00030422612TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               496.40     15:52:52          00030422639TRDU0      XLON 
 
176               496.00     15:52:52          00030422640TRDU0      XLON 
 
446               496.00     15:52:52          00030422641TRDU0      XLON 
 
94                497.40     16:01:33          00030422676TRDU0      XLON 
 
333               497.40     16:01:33          00030422677TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               497.40     16:03:11          00030422683TRDU0      XLON 
 
422               497.00     16:05:25          00030422747TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               497.00     16:05:25          00030422748TRDU0      XLON 
 
297               497.60     16:13:28          00030422888TRDU0      XLON 
 
256               497.60     16:13:28          00030422889TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               498.00     16:17:18          00030422899TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               499.00     16:21:04          00030422914TRDU0      XLON 
 
617               499.00     16:23:20          00030422927TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,242              498.00     16:25:06          00030422938TRDU0      XLON 
 
69                498.00     16:25:06          00030422939TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,173              498.00     16:25:06          00030422940TRDU0      XLON 
 
138               498.00     16:25:06          00030422941TRDU0      XLON 
 
322               498.00     16:25:06          00030422942TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 412194 
EQS News ID:  2249494 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2249494&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
