Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 22-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 500.00p Highest price paid per share: 494.80p Lowest price paid per share: 497.3427p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,193,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,853,330.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 497.3427

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 518 499.60 09:41:36 00030421775TRDU0 XLON 573 500.00 09:56:45 00030421786TRDU0 XLON 585 499.00 09:57:13 00030421787TRDU0 XLON 518 497.60 10:04:44 00030421788TRDU0 XLON 534 497.60 10:04:44 00030421789TRDU0 XLON 517 499.00 10:21:07 00030421865TRDU0 XLON 380 498.60 10:21:23 00030421866TRDU0 XLON 162 498.60 10:21:23 00030421867TRDU0 XLON 81 498.60 10:21:23 00030421868TRDU0 XLON 445 498.60 10:21:23 00030421869TRDU0 XLON 523 498.20 10:21:32 00030421870TRDU0 XLON 82 497.40 10:35:36 00030421904TRDU0 XLON 264 497.40 10:35:36 00030421905TRDU0 XLON 264 495.80 10:37:21 00030421911TRDU0 XLON 364 495.80 10:37:21 00030421912TRDU0 XLON 580 496.80 10:47:19 00030421932TRDU0 XLON 1,152 497.80 10:55:25 00030421938TRDU0 XLON 584 497.80 10:55:25 00030421939TRDU0 XLON 520 497.80 10:55:25 00030421940TRDU0 XLON 572 497.00 11:00:12 00030421960TRDU0 XLON 538 497.00 11:00:12 00030421961TRDU0 XLON 1,078 496.40 11:06:35 00030421972TRDU0 XLON 522 495.20 11:27:02 00030422004TRDU0 XLON 555 497.40 11:31:21 00030422006TRDU0 XLON 311 496.80 11:37:02 00030422012TRDU0 XLON 292 496.80 11:37:02 00030422013TRDU0 XLON 199 496.80 11:44:55 00030422028TRDU0 XLON 125 496.80 11:44:55 00030422029TRDU0 XLON 234 496.80 11:44:55 00030422030TRDU0 XLON 643 497.00 11:50:09 00030422035TRDU0 XLON 198 499.20 12:05:17 00030422049TRDU0 XLON 87 499.20 12:05:17 00030422050TRDU0 XLON 612 498.60 12:05:18 00030422051TRDU0 XLON 555 497.60 12:06:34 00030422052TRDU0 XLON 601 496.00 12:18:51 00030422068TRDU0 XLON 41 495.80 12:18:51 00030422069TRDU0 XLON 15 495.80 12:25:39 00030422081TRDU0 XLON 35 495.80 12:25:39 00030422082TRDU0 XLON 60 495.80 12:25:39 00030422083TRDU0 XLON 75 495.80 12:25:39 00030422084TRDU0 XLON 216 495.80 12:25:39 00030422085TRDU0 XLON 304 497.00 12:30:19 00030422089TRDU0 XLON 213 497.00 12:30:19 00030422090TRDU0 XLON 550 497.40 12:35:19 00030422100TRDU0 XLON 305 497.00 12:41:35 00030422113TRDU0 XLON 254 497.00 12:41:35 00030422114TRDU0 XLON 409 495.80 12:44:42 00030422115TRDU0 XLON 106 495.80 12:44:48 00030422116TRDU0 XLON 545 497.20 12:57:08 00030422129TRDU0 XLON 578 497.20 12:59:13 00030422130TRDU0 XLON 92 497.60 13:05:07 00030422132TRDU0 XLON 184 497.60 13:05:07 00030422133TRDU0 XLON 150 497.00 13:05:07 00030422134TRDU0 XLON 1,341 497.00 13:05:22 00030422135TRDU0 XLON 605 498.20 13:17:56 00030422150TRDU0 XLON 537 497.80 13:17:56 00030422151TRDU0 XLON 551 497.40 13:32:47 00030422169TRDU0 XLON 582 497.40 13:37:25 00030422179TRDU0 XLON 523 497.40 13:42:27 00030422181TRDU0 XLON 546 497.40 13:46:45 00030422184TRDU0 XLON 1,102 496.40 13:48:38 00030422185TRDU0 XLON 579 496.40 14:00:00 00030422194TRDU0 XLON 335 495.60 14:00:00 00030422195TRDU0 XLON 534 497.40 14:07:19 00030422215TRDU0 XLON 23 497.40 14:07:19 00030422216TRDU0 XLON 593 497.40 14:11:34 00030422227TRDU0 XLON 27 497.40 14:11:34 00030422228TRDU0 XLON 128 497.20 14:16:21 00030422257TRDU0 XLON 321 497.20 14:16:21 00030422258TRDU0 XLON

69 497.20 14:16:21 00030422259TRDU0 XLON 569 497.20 14:20:25 00030422273TRDU0 XLON 191 497.20 14:24:59 00030422275TRDU0 XLON 337 497.20 14:24:59 00030422276TRDU0 XLON 6 497.60 14:30:26 00030422288TRDU0 XLON 4 497.60 14:30:26 00030422289TRDU0 XLON 7 498.20 14:32:41 00030422312TRDU0 XLON 1,168 499.20 14:33:30 00030422314TRDU0 XLON 629 498.20 14:33:30 00030422315TRDU0 XLON 744 497.80 14:33:33 00030422316TRDU0 XLON 214 497.80 14:33:33 00030422317TRDU0 XLON 80 497.80 14:33:34 00030422318TRDU0 XLON 617 497.80 14:45:04 00030422368TRDU0 XLON 629 497.00 14:45:04 00030422369TRDU0 XLON 527 496.00 14:58:10 00030422430TRDU0 XLON 531 495.40 14:59:43 00030422433TRDU0 XLON 545 495.40 15:00:44 00030422440TRDU0 XLON 619 497.40 15:12:00 00030422462TRDU0 XLON 576 498.60 15:16:05 00030422475TRDU0 XLON 519 498.60 15:16:05 00030422476TRDU0 XLON 519 498.60 15:16:05 00030422477TRDU0 XLON 413 498.00 15:16:05 00030422478TRDU0 XLON 519 496.00 15:24:45 00030422522TRDU0 XLON 553 494.80 15:27:09 00030422523TRDU0 XLON 1,047 496.40 15:35:06 00030422575TRDU0 XLON 578 496.40 15:35:06 00030422576TRDU0 XLON 569 495.80 15:45:39 00030422610TRDU0 XLON 25 495.80 15:45:39 00030422611TRDU0 XLON 515 495.80 15:45:39 00030422612TRDU0 XLON 587 496.40 15:52:52 00030422639TRDU0 XLON 176 496.00 15:52:52 00030422640TRDU0 XLON 446 496.00 15:52:52 00030422641TRDU0 XLON 94 497.40 16:01:33 00030422676TRDU0 XLON 333 497.40 16:01:33 00030422677TRDU0 XLON 574 497.40 16:03:11 00030422683TRDU0 XLON 422 497.00 16:05:25 00030422747TRDU0 XLON 563 497.00 16:05:25 00030422748TRDU0 XLON 297 497.60 16:13:28 00030422888TRDU0 XLON 256 497.60 16:13:28 00030422889TRDU0 XLON 575 498.00 16:17:18 00030422899TRDU0 XLON 570 499.00 16:21:04 00030422914TRDU0 XLON 617 499.00 16:23:20 00030422927TRDU0 XLON 1,242 498.00 16:25:06 00030422938TRDU0 XLON 69 498.00 16:25:06 00030422939TRDU0 XLON 1,173 498.00 16:25:06 00030422940TRDU0 XLON 138 498.00 16:25:06 00030422941TRDU0 XLON 322 498.00 16:25:06 00030422942TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

