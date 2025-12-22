Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Nach Börsenschluss veröffentlicht - warum diese News erst Montag eingepreist werden kann
SKF achieves prestigious CDP 'A' Score for Environmental Leadership

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year SKF has earned an 'A' score in the category Climate Change from CDP, the global non-profit leading environmental disclosure.

In 2025 nearly 20,000 companies were scored through CDP's platform. Achieving the top score 'A' in climate change places SKF among the global leaders demonstrating comprehensive disclosure, mature environmental governance, and meaningful progress towards environmental resilience.

"We are proud to have received A rating from CDP. This recognition highlights our continuous progress and reflects the commitment of our employees to drive positive change. This award is proof that we keep our leadership level in sustainability, but also a reminder that we must continue to drive the transition towards a sustainable society," says Sofie Runius Cederberg, Head of Sustainability at SKF.

"High quality data gives leaders the confidence to make earth-positive decisions that secure long-term competitiveness, attract capital and safeguard natural systems. This shows what is possible when transparency becomes the foundation for action," says Sherry Madera, CEO of CDP.

The CDP Climate Change score provides a benchmark for corporate disclosure and environmental performance, enabling comparability across industries. By achieving leadership status, SKF is recognized for its commitment to climate action, strategic alignment with frameworks such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and implementation of best practices in sustainability.

SKF has committed to decarbonizing all operations by 2030 and achieving a net-zero supply chain by 2050. Progress includes a 59% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2024 compared to the 2019 base year - well ahead of the 2030 goal trajectory.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Karin Markhede, +46 70 758 87 30; karin.markhede@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-achieves-prestigious-cdp--a--score-for-environmental-leadership,c4285556

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4285556/3854862.pdf

221225 SKF achieves prestigious CDP 'A' Score for Environmental Leadership

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/cdp-2025,c3497699

CDP 2025

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/sofie-r-cederberg-jpeg-fullresolution,c3497698

Sofie R Cederberg jpeg fullresolution

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-achieves-prestigious-cdp-a-score-for-environmental-leadership-302647863.html

