Logistea AB: Logistea acquires three fully leased properties in Karlstad, Kumla and Lindesberg with an underlying property value of SEK 138 million

Logistea AB (publ) has entered into an agreement to acquire the site leasehold to the property Västra Torp 1:105 located in Karlstad, the property Grossisten 1 located in Kumla and the property Lindeshyttan 2:10 located in Lindesberg. The properties have a jointly agreed property value of SEK 138 million, before deduction of deferred tax of SEK 2 million. The properties are fully leased to Bama Foods AB, Arnessons Betongborrning AB, Maskin Väst AB and three smaller tenants with an average remaining lease term of approximately 6.5 years. The properties' lettable area amounts to 9,378 sq.m. and annual rental income to SEK 10.9 million.

Logistea is expanding its property portfolio and has entered into agreements to acquire the site leasehold to the property Karlstad Västra Torp 1:105, the property Kumla Grossisten 1 and the property Lindesberg Lindeshyttan 2:10 through the acquisition of the property-owning companies. Closing is subject to customary regulatory approval from ISP.

The properties have a total leasable area of 9,378 square meters and are fully leased to Bama Foods AB, one of the Nordic region's leading company in fruit and vegetables and fresh ready meals, Arnessons Betongborrning AB, one of Värmland's and Sweden's largest drilling and demolition company, and Maskin Väst AB, a full-service supplier of construction machinery. The buildings were built in 2006-2023, are in very good condition and the premises consist mainly of refrigeration and freezer storage, warehouse, workshop and offices. Annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 10.9 million (excluding rent supplements and property tax) and each tenant pays for the majority of the operating and maintenance costs.

The transaction is financed with own funds and bank loans.

