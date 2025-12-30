

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ørsted announced that it has completed the divestment of a 50% ownership stake in the Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm to funds managed by Apollo. The move follows the company's announcement on November 3, 2025, and represents a key milestone in Ørsted's strategic roadmap. While the transaction underscores Ørsted's commitment to advancing its portfolio strategy, the announcement did not disclose specific financial details related to the divestment.



