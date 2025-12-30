SMX Public Limited: SMX Enables Fashion Brands to Address Excess Inventory, Overproduction and Verified Recycled-Content Requirements

Material-embedded identity gives materials "memory," enabling waste to become a verifiable, reusable, and valuable commodity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / SMX PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), a global provider of material-embedded identity and digital traceability solutions, has positioned its physical-to-digital platform as a way for fashion brands to confront the structural challenges highlighted in The State of Fashion 2025 report, including excess inventory, overproduction, supply-chain inefficiency, and the growing requirement to increase and verify recycled content in products.

Those challenges are often framed as operational failures or forecasting mistakes. In reality, they point to something more fundamental. Fashion and luxury have a memory problem.

The materials that define premium products carry critical information long before they reach a runway or retail floor. Where they originated. How they were processed. What was blended, substituted, or recycled along the way. Yet once those materials enter global supply chains, that information begins to fade. Not because brands are careless, but because the systems meant to preserve identity were never designed for today's scale and complexity.

When materials forget who they are, everything built on top of them becomes harder to manage.

When Memory Breaks, Inventory Follows

The most visible symptom of this failure is inventory imbalance.

Fashion brands are holding excess stock while simultaneously missing demand in the products and sizes consumers actually want. Warehouses fill, margins compress under discounting, and perfectly usable inventory becomes a liability rather than an asset.

This is not only a planning problem. It is a visibility problem. When materials and products lose their identity as they move through supply chains, brands lose precision. They may know how much inventory they hold, but not always what it truly is, where it belongs, or how it can be used in a compliant and profitable way.

Without persistent identity, inventory stops behaving like something that can be managed intelligently. It becomes noise that must be cleared before it creates more risk.

Why Documentation Can't Keep Up

Traditional inventory and compliance systems rely on documentation that fragments over time. Labels detach. Records live in disconnected databases. Attributes that matter most, recycled content, sourcing, and regulatory eligibility, are separated from the product itself.

For luxury and premium fashion, this creates a dangerous imbalance. Products are designed to endure, but the proof of what they are often expires far sooner than the product. As time passes, uncertainty grows, even around authentic goods.

That uncertainty forces brands into reactive behavior. Broad discounting replaces precision. Overstock is cleared quickly to reduce exposure, often at the expense of brand equity, sustainability commitments, and long-term value.

Restoring Identity at the Material Level

Addressing excess inventory and recycled-content requirements requires more than better forecasting. It requires preserving identity from the start.

By embedding identity directly into raw materials, precisely what SMX does, continuity is maintained through production, distribution, resale, and recycling. Information no longer needs to be reconstructed or revalidated. It remains attached to the material itself.

When products retain material-level identity, inventory behaves differently. Brands can identify what they have, what meets regulatory thresholds, and what can move confidently into resale, redistribution, or recycling channels. Compliance becomes verifiable rather than assumptive.

Within a fashion and luxury market defined by overproduction, margin pressure, and tightening regulation, the ability to remember what was made is no longer optional. Memory is becoming a prerequisite for control.

