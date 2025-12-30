Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group completes the acquisition of UAB Economus

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) has today taken over all outstanding shares in UAB Economus.

As previously announced on 31 October 2025, Green Landscaping Group has entered into an agreement to acquire UAB Economus. The relevant authorities in Lithuania have now approved the transaction.

Green Landscaping Group is acquiring 100 percent of the shares in UAB Economus, which will be consolidated as of 1 January 2026.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons, at 17:00 CET on December 30, 2025.

UAB Economus was founded in 2006. The company provides children's playgrounds and outdoor gym installations and maintenance services. The company has net sales of approximately EUR 3.4 million. For more information visit https://economus.lt/.

Contacts

+46 73 065 03 62, marcus.holmstrom@greenlandscaping.com

Tapio Sundholm, Regional Manager Finland & Baltics, Green Landscaping Group

+358 40 034 3345, tapio.sundholm@greenlandscaping.fi

About Us

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.4 billion for 2024. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com