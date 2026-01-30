Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group divests subsidiary

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) has divested 100% of the shares in the subsidiary Svensk Jordelit Aktiebolag to the group Svevik Industri.

In connection with the strategic review of its operations in Sweden, Green Landscaping Group has decided to divest the company Svensk Jordelit Aktiebolag and its Norwegian subsidiary Jordelit AS. The buyer of Jordelit is Svevik Industri. Jordelit sells products for the maintenance of green areas and sports grounds.

"The completed divestment of Jordelit strengthens Green Landscaping Group's focus on the core business of landscaping and maintenance for public customers." - says Johan Nordström, CEO, Green Landscaping Group.

In 2025, the companies generated net sales of SEK 117 million. The total purchase price for the transaction has been paid in cash. The divestment does not result in any material impact on earnings from profit or loss of divested assets.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 11:00 CET on January 30, 2026.

