Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGTK | ISIN: SE0010985028 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WN
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 08:04
4,090 Euro
+2,00 % +0,080
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN LANDSCAPING GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN LANDSCAPING GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0954,37514:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 11:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group divests subsidiary

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) has divested 100% of the shares in the subsidiary Svensk Jordelit Aktiebolag to the group Svevik Industri.

In connection with the strategic review of its operations in Sweden, Green Landscaping Group has decided to divest the company Svensk Jordelit Aktiebolag and its Norwegian subsidiary Jordelit AS. The buyer of Jordelit is Svevik Industri. Jordelit sells products for the maintenance of green areas and sports grounds.

"The completed divestment of Jordelit strengthens Green Landscaping Group's focus on the core business of landscaping and maintenance for public customers." - says Johan Nordström, CEO, Green Landscaping Group.

In 2025, the companies generated net sales of SEK 117 million. The total purchase price for the transaction has been paid in cash. The divestment does not result in any material impact on earnings from profit or loss of divested assets.

Green Landscaping Group has divested 100 percent of the shares in Svensk Jordelit Aktiebolag and its Norwegian subsidiary Jordelit AS with immediate completion.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 11:00 CET on January 30, 2026.

Contact
+46 (0) 73 065 03 62, marcus.holmstrom@greenlandscaping.com

About Us
Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.2 billion for 2025. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com

Image Attachments
Jordelit Logo Green Rgb 1800px@72ppi

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.