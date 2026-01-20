Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group is strengthening its presence in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, with its investment in Finke Landschaft + Straße GmbH.

Finke Landschaft + Straße GmbH joins Green Landscaping Group (Publ). The company, based in Borken in North Rhine-Westphalia, provides groundwork, sewer construction, and landscaping services for a broad and long-standing customer base throughout Germany.

Founder and managing director Andreas Finke have been successfully implementing a variety of projects for clients throughout Germany with his company since 2010. As a reliable partner, Finke Landschaft + Straße GmbH not only offers efficient and timely project implementation to its customers but also supports them in the planning and optimization of construction projects with its extensive expertise and digital tools. Finke Landschaft + Straße has just under 40 employees and generated sales of approximately EUR 12 million in 2025.

"With Finke Landschaft + Straße, we are gaining a company for the group that has built up an excellent reputation among its customers over many years and is commissioned by them for projects throughout Germany. Andreas Finke and his team focus on providing clients with comprehensive advice right from the planning phase and optimizing projects with their extensive expertise and digital technologies even before they are realized. We look forward to a long-term cooperation and exchange with the other companies. Welcome to the Green Landscaping Group!" comments Matthias Asdonk, Regional Manager, Green Landscaping Group Germany.

"Since our founding, Finke Landschaft + Straße has stood for the highest quality, adherence to deadlines and costs, and cooperative partnerships in the fields of earthworks, civil engineering, sewer construction, and landscaping. This means that our company can carry out the entire range of work, and clients have only one point of contact. Even though our roots are in the region around Borken, our experienced team is happy to take on challenging projects for our long-standing customers throughout Germany, working in close cooperation with them. Our partnership with the Green Landscaping Group enables us to continue our development in the long term while benefiting from new ideas and professional exchange within the group." says Mr. Finke, owner and Managing Director of Finke Landschaft + Straße GmbH.

Green Landscaping Group acquires 100 percent of the shares in the Company with immediate access. The acquisition is financed with cash and through a transfer of 12,669 shares in Green Landscaping Group AB within the scope of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2025. The price per share corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the share according to the official price statistics from Nasdaq Stockholm during a period of 15 trading days ending 10 days prior to the closing date. After the transfer, Green Landscaping Group AB holds 340 600 own shares.

The previous owner is now a shareholder in Green Landscaping Group AB.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons, on 20 January 2026, at 09:00 CET.

Finke Landschaft + Straße GmbH was founded in 2010 and is managed by Andreas Finke and around 40 employees. The company is active in the fields of landscaping, ground work and sewer construction. For more information, visit www.finke-tiefbau.de.

Contacts

+46 73 065 03 62, marcus.holmstrom@greenlandscaping.com

Matthias Asdonk, Regional Manager, Green Landscaping Deutschland GmbH

+49 175 9784991, matthias.asdonk@greenlandscaping.de

About Us

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.4 billion for 2024. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com

