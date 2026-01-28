Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group (publ) Year-end report January-December 2025

October - December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,791 (1,774) million.

Growth was 1 percent, of which organic growth amounted to -5 percent.

EBITA decreased by 11 percent to SEK 145 (164) million.

The EBITA margin amounted to SEK 8.1 (9.3) percent.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 206 (282) million.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK 0.89 (1.09).

In October, Green Landscaping Group renewed and extended the financing agreement with DNB, SEB, and Svensk Exportkredit (SEK). The new agreement amounts to SEK 2,200 million (2,200) and runs for three years, with an option to extend for an additional two years.

In November, a buyback program for 250,000 own shares was activated to finance future acquisitions.

The acquisitions of Marco Schulz Forst- & Landschaftsbau GmbH in Germany and UAB Economus in Lithuania were completed during the quarter.

CEO comments

Looking back on 2025, it has been a year where we took several important steps to improve profitability in Segment Sweden, continued successful expansion in continental Europe, and implemented measures to address the challenges in Norway. Market conditions remained weak, putting pressure on sales volumes and contributing to a decline in net sales of 2 percent to SEK 6,229 million, while EBITA amounted to SEK 444 million, corresponding to an EBITA margin of 7.1 percent.

We continued to strengthen our regional organizations and intensified our efforts to share best practices across the Group. We have also taken additional measures to reduce costs and thereby enable better adaptation to changing market conditions. In Finland, this has already yielded results and is now gradually being reflected in Sweden as well. Taken together, this enhances our ability to improve margins and support the long-term development of subsidiaries, even as market conditions remain challenging. Through the strong decisiveness of our entrepreneur-driven companies, combined with systematic improvement efforts that have been implemented within the scope of our decentralized model, have created a solid foundation for further improvements in both profitability and cash flow.

Noticeable differences across segments also in Q4

During the fourth quarter, we achieved our acquisition goal for the year of investing in operations corresponding to EBITA of SEK 80-100 million. In October, we announced the acquisition of Marco Schulz Forst- & Landschaftsbau GmbH in Germany, with sales of EUR 9 million (SEK 100 million) in 2024, as well as UAB Economus in Lithuania, with sales of EUR 3.4 million (SEK 38 million) in 2024. In total, we completed four acquisitions during the year, all with profit margins exceeding the Group average.

We continue to build on our strong local companies to drive higher profitability and improved cash flow. The changes we implemented during the year are beginning to yield results, and I look forward to 2026.

Lastly, I would like to thank our customers, partners and employees for their valuable collaboration during the year.

Presentation of the report:

Green Landscaping Group CEO Johan Nordström and CFO Marcus Holmström will present the report in a teleconference/audiocast on 28 January at 12:00 CET. The presentation will be held in English.

If you would like to participate in the webcast, please visit the link below.

https://events.inderes.com/green-landscaping-group/q4-report-2025/dial-in

Contact

+46 (0) 73 065 03 62, marcus.holmstrom@greenlandscaping.com

About Us

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.2 billion for 2025. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com

This information is information that Green Landscaping Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-28 11:00 CET.