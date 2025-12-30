SMX Public Limited: SMX: Why Luxury, From Denim to Couture, Can't Afford "Trust Me" Anymore

Supporting Authentication, Traceability, and Recycled-Content Verification Across Fashion and Luxury

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / SMX PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), a global provider of material-embedded identity and digital traceability solutions, is helping fashion and luxury brands shift from reputation-based trust to evidence-based certainty, a priority highlighted by recent findings from The State of Fashion 2025 report, which exposes excess inventory, stock-outs, and supply-chain volatility as core industry challenges.

Luxury was built on trust. Not the kind given lightly, but the kind earned over decades. A brand name, a logo, a lineage conveyed quality and authenticity. That model worked when products moved through controlled environments and supply chains were simpler. Today, materials circulate through a global network of suppliers, distributors, and channels, and products live far beyond their first sale.

In this new reality, trust without verification no longer offers reliable foundations. Brands that depend on implied credibility find it harder to defend authenticity, sustainability claims, and regulatory compliance. Those pressure points are precisely where certainty is now required.

When Trust Turns into Exposure

Across fashion, The State of Fashion 2025 report highlights how inventory pressures, from billions of excess units to a rise in discounting, are symptomatic of deeper structural weaknesses in how products are tracked and understood.

Regulators demand specific proof. Insurers want confirmable documentation. Resale platforms need confidence that goes beyond surface inspection. Each stakeholder tests trust differently, and each test exposes the limitations of reputation alone.

When claims about sourcing, composition, or authenticity cannot be verified consistently, brands revert to explanation mode, sometimes defending decisions months or years after production. Over time, what once worked as brand equity begins to behave like an unquantified liability.

The further products migrate from their origin, the more trust depends on assumption rather than evidence.

Why Reputation Alone No Longer Travels

That's because trust does not transfer cleanly across borders, platforms, or ownership changes.

Luxury products now circulate in resale markets, secondhand channels, and cross-border commerce where brand reputation carries less weight than verifiable proof. Documentation fragments. Certifications age. Records disconnect from the product they were meant to describe.

This creates friction at moments where confidence matters most. Even authentic goods can face hesitation or discounting simply because verification is difficult or incomplete. Trust has to be re-established repeatedly, slowing transactions and raising exposure to uncertainty.

Without persistent, material-level identity, brands lose control over how trust is carried forward.

Denim as the Pressure Point

Viewed through this lens, SMX's planned expansion into denim and recycled denim in early 2026 reads less like a category experiment and more like a deliberate stress test.

Denim operates at a scale few apparel categories can match. It is worn across demographics, price points, and geographies, while still anchoring premium brand identity. Tens of billions of dollars in annual sales and billions of units moving through global supply chains make denim both ubiquitous and unforgiving. Small inefficiencies compound quickly. Gaps in traceability widen fast.

That scale is precisely why denim exposes the industry's structural strain so clearly. Demand is volatile. Overproduction is costly. Pressure to increase recycled content is rising, yet recycled-denim inputs frequently lose clarity once they are blended, processed, or traded. By the time fabric reaches finished goods, origin and composition often rely on assumptions rather than verifiable data.

Extending cotton-based material identity into denim allows SMX to bring persistence where the category historically loses it. Embedded identity enables denim materials, including recycled inputs, to carry verifiable information about origin, composition, and transformation across their lifecycle, even as they move through complex manufacturing and reuse pathways.

The impact goes beyond authentication. Production offcuts, unsold inventory, and end-of-life garments can be identified with greater confidence and redeployed with purpose. Materials that once became opaque liabilities gain the potential to re-enter supply chains as credible, auditable inputs. Inventory becomes classifiable. Waste becomes intelligible. Circularity becomes measurable.

In a category defined by volume, longevity, and cultural relevance, denim becomes the place where proof either holds or fails. That is why it matters.

Anchoring Trust in the Material Itself

Restoring confidence in a market shaped by excess inventory and volatile demand requires moving well beyond reputation and into concrete evidence.

By embedding identity directly into raw materials, SMX makes verification inherent rather than interpretive. Products carry their own proof through manufacturing, distribution, resale, and recycling. Trust moves from an assumption to something confirmable and enduring.

When identity is anchored at the material level, verification can happen anywhere the product appears, regardless of who owns it or how much time has passed. This reduces friction across resale, insurance, and compliance environments.

For luxury brands navigating tightening regulations and extended product lifecycles, this marks a shift. Trust stops being a vulnerability. It becomes an asset, and a valuable one in an industry where excess stock and misaligned supply chains have exposed the limits of traditional trust.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions regarding future events involving SMX (NASDAQ: SMX), its technologies, its partnership activities, and its development of molecular marking systems for recycled PET and other materials. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. They involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward looking statements in this editorial include, but are not limited to, its announced capital facility and its terms, expectations regarding the integration of SMX's molecular markers into U.S. recycling markets; the potential for FDA-compliant markers to enable recycled PET to enter food-grade and other regulated applications; the scalability of SMX solutions across diverse global supply chains; anticipated adoption of identity-based verification systems by manufacturers, recyclers, regulators, or brand owners; the potential economic impact of turning recycled plastics into tradeable or monetizable assets; the expected performance of SMX's Plastic Cycle Token or other digital verification instruments; and the belief that molecular-level authentication may influence pricing, compliance, sustainability reporting, or financial strategies used within the plastics sector.

These forward-looking statements are also subject to assumptions regarding regulatory developments, market demand for authenticated recycled content, the pace of corporate adoption of traceability technology, global economic conditions, supply chain constraints, evolving environmental policies, and general industry behavior relating to sustainability commitments and recycling mandates. Risks include, but are not limited to, changes in FDA or international regulatory standards; technological challenges in large-scale deployment of molecular markers; competitive innovations from other companies; operational disruptions in recycling or plastics manufacturing; fluctuations in pricing for virgin or recycled plastics; and the broader economic conditions that influence capital investment and industrial activity.

Detailed risk factors are described in SMX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of publication. SMX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, changes in circumstances, or new information, except as required by applicable law.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-why-luxury-from-denim-to-couture-cant-afford-%22trust-me%22-anym-1122376