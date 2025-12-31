Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AR2U | ISIN: CA73965Q1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 09N
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 08:17
0,005 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0080,02030.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.12.2025 00:42 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.: Prairie Provident Announces Share Consolidation

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") (TSX:PPR) announces that, further to the special resolution of Prairie Provident shareholders passed at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held May 22, 2025, the Company will implement a 30-to-1 consolidation of its outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation"), on the basis of one post-Consolidation common share for every 30 pre-Consolidation common shares. The Consolidation will be effective December 31, 2025 (the "Effective Date").

The Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted notice of the Consolidation, and the common shares of Prairie Provident are expected to begin trading on TSX on a post-Consolidation basis two to three trading days following its receipt of final documentation. The post-Consolidation common shares will continue to trade on TSX under the symbol "PPR" but with a new CUSIP number (73965Q888) and new ISIN (CA73965Q8882).

As a result of the Consolidation, the number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from 1,401,575,636 pre-Consolidation common shares currently outstanding to approximately 46,719,000 post-Consolidation common shares as at the Effective Date, subject to adjustment for the rounding down of fractions as outlined below.

The Consolidation will also result in proportionate adjustments to the exercise price (as applicable) and number of common shares issuable pursuant to the Company's outstanding share purchase warrants, broker warrants, stock options, restricted share units (RSUs) and deferred share units (DSUs), all in accordance with the plans and other documents governing such securities.

Registered shareholders of Prairie Provident holding their common shares in certificated form will be sent a letter of transmittal with instructions for the surrender of certificates representing their pre-Consolidation common shares. Such shareholders will need to return to Alliance Trust Company ("Alliance"), as registrar and transfer agent for the common shares, a completed letter of transmittal in order to receive a certificate or direct registration system (DRS) advice statement for their post-Consolidation common shares. The form of letter of transmittal will also be available electronically under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and from the Prairie Provident website at www.ppr.ca. Registered shareholders whose pre-Consolidation common shares are represented by a DRS advice statement will not be required to return a completed letter of transmittal to Alliance, and will instead be automatically issued a new DRS advice statement for the number of post-Consolidation common shares held.

Non-registered shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker, financial institution or other intermediary should note that the intermediary's procedures for processing the Consolidation, in respect of pre-Consolidation shares held for the non-registered owner's account, may differ from those applicable to registered shareholders. Non-registered shareholders with questions should contact their intermediary for more information.

The Consolidation will not result in any fractional common shares. If the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder holding a fraction of a post-Consolidation common share, the number of post-Consolidation common shares held by such holder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, and the fractional interest will be cancelled without consideration. A holder of fewer than 30 pre-Consolidation common shares will therefore cease to be a shareholder, as their fractional post-Consolidation number will be rounded down to zero.

Further details regarding the Consolidation are contained in the Company's information circular dated April 15, 2025 for the annual and special meeting of Prairie Provident shareholders held May 22, 2025, a copy of which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Prairie Provident website at www.ppr.ca.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, including a position in the emerging Basal Quartz trend in the Michichi area of Central Alberta.

For further information, please contact:

Dale Miller, Executive Chairman
Phone: (403) 292-8150
Email: info@ppr.ca


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.