SMX: SMX Expands Industrial Rubber Traceability into Global Latex & Rubber Gloves Market, Advancing Its Circular Materials Platform

Giving glove materials a verifiable "memory" to support safe recovery, traceability, and circular reuse

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), a global pioneer in material-embedded identity and digital traceability, today announced the expansion of its industrial rubber traceability platform into latex and rubber gloves. The initiative represents the sixth application within SMX's growing circular-rubber program and targets one of the world's largest and most complex post-use rubber waste streams.

Latex and rubber gloves are used globally across healthcare, laboratory, pharmaceutical, food-handling, industrial and consumer environments. While consumption has remained structurally elevated since the COVID-19 period, glove materials remain largely absent within recycling systems, resulting in low recovery rates and widespread disposal via landfill or incineration.

Recycling rates are estimated to be low due to contamination risk and mixed-origin gloves have not been shown to be able to be safely or reliably processed. Industry analysts note that most disposable gloves are diverted to landfill or incineration because processing potentially contaminated material is unsafe or uneconomical¹, while latex and nitrile gloves are considered recyclable only when they are completely contaminant-free-an assumption that rarely reflects real-world usage conditions².

Industry data indicate that the global rubber gloves market is substantial and growing, with total market value estimated at approximately USD 13.8 billion in 2024 and projected to exceed USD 21.6 billion by 2030 as demand continues across healthcare, industrial and hygiene sectors³. In terms of unit volume, global consumption of rubber gloves has exceeded 330 billion units annually, with the healthcare sector accounting for the majority of this demand4.

The decision to expand into glove-rubber and latex traceability reflects SMX's strategy of applying its proven rubber-integrity platform to high-impact circular-material challenges where authentication, traceability and lifecycle accountability can unlock new recovery pathways. By embedding its invisible molecular identity directly into glove materials during production, SMX's technology can enable each glove to be securely linked to a persistent, tamper-resistant digital record that can be verified throughout manufacturing, use and end-of-life handling.

Why Material-Level Identity Matters for Gloves

Unlike other rubber categories such as tires or engineered industrial components, gloves are typically collected as mixed, multi-source waste. Once used, they become difficult to sort, classify, or recover safely due to the absence of reliable material-level information.

As glove waste moves through disposal and handling systems, industry participants could face challenges related to:

contamination risk from biological or chemical exposure

inability to distinguish latex, nitrile, neoprene and blended formulations

lack of verifiable origin, application type, or use history

limited ability to separate recoverable material from restricted waste

These factors have made glove recycling largely impractical at scale, despite the underlying material value of rubber and latex compounds.

SMX's approach addresses this challenge by embedding identity into the material itself, rather than relying on external labels, documentation, or visual sorting methods that can be removed, damaged, or lost.

Enabling Traceable and Risk-Aware Glove Recovery

SMX's molecular markers are embedded directly into glove compounds during manufacturing, allowing the material to retain its identity even after use, washing, shredding, or processing.

Applied to gloves, this enables:

persistent material-level identity and source attribution

verification of formulation, category, and application class

traceability across manufacturing, distribution, use, and recovery

classification of waste streams into validated and safety-aligned pathways

This capability supports contamination-aware segregation and routing decisions, helping recyclers and waste handlers distinguish between material that can be safely recovered and material that must be restricted.

From Industrial Rubber to Gloves: A Natural Extension

SMX's expansion into gloves builds on its successful use of its material-embedded identity technology across multiple industrial rubber applications, including bicycle tires, vehicle and truck tires, conveyor-belt compounds, and vibration-damping and inner-cabin rubber components.

Across these use cases, SMX has demonstrated that rubber materials can carry a persistent, verifiable identity throughout their lifecycle - supporting authentication, traceability, and end-of-life accountability.

Applying this platform to gloves could enable SMX's circular-rubber strategy to extend into a high-volume, high-impact category where traceability has historically been absent.

Q1 Roadmap and Industry Collaboration

Beginning in Q1, SMX plans to commence work with:

glove manufacturers and compounders

healthcare, laboratory, and industrial glove users

waste-handling and sorting partners

recyclers and secondary-application developers

to advance SMX's goal of implementing:

traceable glove-material pilot programs

safety-aligned segregation and handling workflows

validated recovery and reuse pathways, where appropriate

certification-ready digital material-identity frameworks

The initiative reinforces SMX's broader roadmap of extending material-embedded identity across multiple rubber use cases, from mobility and industrial systems to emerging post-use recovery streams.

Giving Gloves Memory

SMX describes its platform as "Giving Materials Memory." Applied to latex and rubber gloves, this means the material itself retains a secure identity that can be read and verified even after use.

This transforms gloves from disposable products into traceable, data-anchored materials - enabling safer handling, improved accountability, and the potential for circular recovery pathways that are not viable today.

Broader Industry Relevance

As healthcare, industrial, and consumer sectors face increasing scrutiny around waste management, safety, and sustainability, material-embedded identity could provide a new foundation for trust. The application of SMX's technology to gloves demonstrates how advanced material science can be applied to address one of the most persistent challenges in global rubber waste.

