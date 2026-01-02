Oxford Instruments Plc - Block listing Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
2 January 2026
Name of applicant:
Oxford Instruments plc
Period of return:
From:
1 July 2025
To:
31 December 2025
Name of scheme:
Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)
Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
281,673
305,057
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Nil
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
4,637
123,129
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
277,036
181,928
Name of contact:
Louise Meads
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0) 1494 442255
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231